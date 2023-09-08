Councilor blames Taipei council for tilting home crisis

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taipei councilor has alleged that the tilting of several buildings leading to the evacuation of 197 houses in Dazhi District on Friday (Sept. 8) was due to a nearby construction project and government negligence, reported CNA.

Councilor Chen Yi-jun (陳怡君) said a document issued by the Taipei City Department of Urban Development in July, indicated the building project was "no risk to public safety." The document allowed the construction company to continue its operations.

On the evening of Sept. 3, the Taipei City Police and Fire Department responded to a report indicating that residential buildings within the alleys of Dazhi Street were showing signs of tilting, with visible cracks in tiles and walls. Authorities discovered that five to six large buildings near the construction site were affected.

A safety cordon was established, and 25 households were evacuated as a precautionary measure, with the affected residents temporarily relocated to Shih Chien University. Taipei City Mayor Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) visited the scene around 11 p.m. and provided preliminary details about the situation.

According to initial information, excavation work at a nearby construction site, intended for a three-story underground project, began before a substantial foundation was in place. This led to instability with the retaining wall collapsing under pressure.

Chen shared a document with the media on Friday (Sept. 8). The document, dated July 6, and issued by the Taipei City Department of Urban Development, seemingly assured petitioning residents that there was no risk to public safety. It added "this department will not intervene."

Chen said the construction company proceeded with its work under the impression that it had received a kind of "get-out-of-jail-free card" from the city authorities while disregarding the complaints raised by affected residents. Chen questioned the city government's decision to issue the document.

She said that affected residents have been living in constant fear since construction commenced. She added the residents appear to have fallen victim to the dealings between government and a construction business.

Chen said that, given the severe consequences of this situation, the construction company should be held primarily responsible. She vowed to continue advocating for the affected residents, and would demand full compensation from the construction firm, on-site , restoration of the residents' homes, and accountability for government negligence.