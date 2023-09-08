Hyperlocal Services Market Charting Progress: 2031 Market Growth and Forecast 2031

Could you provide insight into the dimensions of the Hyperlocal Services aftermarket?

The global hyperlocal services market demonstrated remarkable growth, reaching a market value of USD 1,344.7 million in 2021. It is anticipated to surge to USD 4,681.3 million by 2030, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.8% during the forecast period. Hyperlocal services involve the direct distribution of goods from sellers to customers, facilitated by courier agents who pick up products from sellers and deliver them to customers’ addresses.

The growth of hyperlocal delivery is driven by various factors, including the increase in the working population, the rise of startups, and the prevalence of urban culture. Digitization has further accelerated the adoption of hyperlocal services worldwide. The entry of services like Zomato and Swiggy in 2014 marked a significant boost in demand, and the COVID-19 pandemic further accelerated this trend as more hyperlocal delivery partners and online sellers entered the market.

Increased smartphone penetration and the availability of mobile-friendly ordering sites have also contributed to the growth of hyperlocal services. The surge in digitization is a key driver of the hyperlocal industry’s growth across major global regions.

However, challenges related to fleet management and service selection can impede market growth. Startups may struggle with resource allocation for workforce management, and handling a large fleet can be cumbersome. Additionally, intensifying competition among established players and startups can limit market growth to some extent.

Growth Influencers

Increasing Smartphone Penetration & Digitalization: The global rise in smartphone usage and digitalization across countries has provided a strong foundation for the growth of hyperlocal services. Rising Adoption of Urban Culture & Increasing Working Population: The increasing urbanization and a rising working population have led to high demand for hyperlocal services. The shift towards remote work has also spurred lifestyle changes, increasing online ordering. Increasing Opportunities for Small & Medium Businesses: The growing number of startups has created substantial demand for hyperlocal services. Governments and public agencies actively support entrepreneurs, and there has been an 80% growth in startups in the hyperlocal delivery sector in India since 2014.

Segments Overview

The global hyperlocal services market is segmented by type, nature, and region:

By Type:

Food Ordering : Expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period.

: Expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period. Grocery Ordering, Home Utility Service, Logistic Service Providers, and Others are also significant segments.

By Nature:

Goods Delivery : This segment is projected to hold an opportunity of more than USD 1,800 million during 2021 to 2030.

: This segment is projected to hold an opportunity of more than USD 1,800 million during 2021 to 2030. Utility Services

Regional Overview

North America : The hyperlocal services market in North America is expected to surpass USD 1,000 million by 2027.

: The hyperlocal services market in North America is expected to surpass USD 1,000 million by 2027. Asia Pacific : The Asia Pacific market is likely to experience the highest growth rate of 16.4% during the forecast period.

: The Asia Pacific market is likely to experience the highest growth rate of 16.4% during the forecast period. Middle East & Africa: Hyperlocal services in these regions are anticipated to grow considerably, driven by the increasing adoption of goods delivery services.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global hyperlocal services market include Askfortask Inc., Uber Technologies, Delivery Hero SE, Grubhub Inc., Grofers India Private Limited, Handy Technologies, Inc., Instacart, Housekeep Limited, Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V., among others. The top four players in the market hold more than 8% of the market share and are actively involved in collaborations, product launches, mergers, acquisitions, and expansions to maintain a competitive edge.

For instance, in February 2022, Grubhub Inc. launched Grubhub Goods, offering nationwide on-demand convenience delivery from over 3,000 Grubhub Goods locations.

Additional Insights

The global hyperlocal services market report provides valuable insights on market penetration, development, diversification, competitive landscape assessment, product development, innovation, pricing analysis, manufacturing cost analysis, smart transport and logistics technology applications, major hyperlocal delivery startups’ funding, and more.

