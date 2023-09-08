Public Safety LTE & 5G Market Momentum: 2031 Key Segments’ Trajectory

What’s the magnitude of the Public Safety LTE & 5G aftermarket?

The global public safety LTE & 5G market exhibited significant growth, reaching a market value of USD 17,672.3 million in 2021. It is projected to continue growing at a CAGR of 23.04% from 2022 to 2030. The increasing deployment of lockdowns and curfews during the COVID-19 pandemic, along with rising government funding for public safety, has driven the demand for public safety networks. However, the higher maintenance costs and limited adoption of these networks in developing countries have constrained market growth.

Growth Influencers

Need for Efficient and Extensive Network Capacity: The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the need for efficient and extensive network capacity. Community emergency response programs and rapid response teams at hospitals have increased the adoption of advanced communication systems. The emergence of smart cities in developing regions, particularly in Asia Pacific, has further fueled the demand for robust, reliable, and dedicated networks for crime control, medical safety, and other purposes. Strict Government Guidelines during the Pandemic: Governments around the world implemented strict guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic, driving the demand for public safety LTE & 5G networks. These networks played a crucial role in ensuring better communication between front-line healthcare workers, further boosting adoption.

Growth Restraints

Slower Transition from Legacy Infrastructure: One of the major limitations for market growth is the slow transition rate from legacy infrastructure to public safety LTE & 5G networks. The high cost structure and maintenance expenses associated with LTE and 5G networks make them unaffordable for emerging countries such as Brazil and Mexico, leading to reluctance in transitioning from traditional infrastructure.

Segments Overview

The global public safety LTE & 5G market is segmented by component, technology generation, and application:

By Component:

Network Infrastructure

Terminal Equipment

Systems Integration & Management Tools

Services

The terminal equipment segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of more than 23% during the forecast period. This growth is driven by the wide availability of terminal equipment, including modules, phones, routers, and USB modems, all of which are essential for networking systems. The network infrastructure segment holds a significant market share due to initiatives by major players to advance network infrastructure and provide a robust global network.

By Technology Generation:

LTE

5G NR

LTE held more than 60% of the market share in 2021 due to its thriving ecosystem, performance metrics, and spectrum flexibility. On the other hand, 5G NR is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, driven by its high data transfer rates and low latency.

By Application:

Mission-Critical Voice & Group Communications

Real-Time Video Transmission

Messaging, File Transfer & Presence Services

Mobile Office & Field Applications

Location Services & Mapping

Situational Awareness

Command & Control

AR/VR/MR (Augmented, Virtual & Mixed Reality)

The mission-critical voice & group communications segment is expected to contribute over USD 35,000.0 million by 2030. Increasing terrorist attacks and natural disasters have highlighted the need for reliable communication in traditional emergency services. This has led to a preference for LTE and 5G networks, driving their adoption. The command and control segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Regional Overview

By region, the global public safety LTE & 5G market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share of more than 30% in 2021. Major telecom providers in the region are investing in advanced technology to offer seamless connections for public safety. For example, New South Wales Telco authority in Australia signed a contract with Nokia and two CSPs to deliver a public safety mobile broadband proof of concept trial, replacing narrowband critical communications networks.

Competitive Landscape

Major players in the global public safety LTE & 5G market include Cisco Systems, Inc., BAE Systems, BEC Technologies, Dell Technologies, HCL Technologies, IBM Corporation, A10 Networks, Inc., Ace Technologies Corp., ADVA Optical Networking, BandwidthX, Blackberry, Carlson Wireless Technologies, Inc., Dell Technologies, Enensys Technologies, GALTRONICS, General Electric, among others.

These major players introduce new and advanced product lines and engage in mergers and partnerships with key industry players. For instance, Cisco unveiled a new line of catalyst industrial routers in June 2021, designed to support the Internet of Things. IBM Corporation provides integrated solutions leveraging technology and data in various industries and business processes.

Additional Insights

The global public safety LTE & 5G market report provides insights on market penetration, development, diversification, competitive landscape assessment, product development, innovation, pricing analysis, manufacturing cost analysis, smart transport and logistics technology applications, and funding of major hyperlocal delivery startups.

The report addresses essential questions such as market size and forecasts, the impact of COVID-19, investment opportunities, technology trends, regulatory frameworks, market share of leading players, and strategies for market entry.

