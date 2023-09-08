Counter UAS System Market Emerging Dynamics: 2031 Market Size and Outlook

How extensive is the Counter UAS System aftermarket?

The global counter UAS system market reached a value of USD 1,655.7 million in 2021 and is expected to grow to USD 6,807.0 million by 2030, with a projected CAGR of 17% during the forecast period. Counter UAS (C-UAS) systems, also known as counter-drone technology, are essential for identifying and mitigating threats posed by unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) or drones, which have increasingly become a concern for security.

Request full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc : -https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/ARS341

Growth Drivers

Security Threats : The rising number of security breaches and incidents involving drones has driven the demand for counter-UAS technology. Drones can pose significant risks to both civilians and military personnel, prompting increased adoption of counter-UAS systems.

: The rising number of security breaches and incidents involving drones has driven the demand for counter-UAS technology. Drones can pose significant risks to both civilians and military personnel, prompting increased adoption of counter-UAS systems. Defense System Enhancement : Continuous research and development efforts to bolster defense systems have contributed to the growth of the counter-UAS industry. The growing concern over potential security risks from unauthorized drone technology further fuels market expansion.

: Continuous research and development efforts to bolster defense systems have contributed to the growth of the counter-UAS industry. The growing concern over potential security risks from unauthorized drone technology further fuels market expansion. Aerial Strikes: With the increasing frequency of aerial strikes, governments worldwide are investing significantly in advanced military technologies such as counter-UAS systems. The rapid adoption of anti-drone systems is expected to drive market demand throughout the forecast period.

Challenges

High Costs: The development of counter-UAS systems involves substantial expenses, including the use of expensive components such as radars, lasers, advanced electronics, and radio beams. The high cost of production and deployment poses a challenge for commercial applications and public spaces.

Growth Influencers

Increasing Security Breaches by Unidentified UASs: Drones have gained popularity for various applications, including aerial photography, search and rescue, agriculture, and surveillance. However, unidentified drones have breached security at locations such as military installations, airports, and correctional facilities. This has led to a surge in demand for drone defense systems. Rising Terrorism Attacks Using Drones: The threat of terrorist activities involving drones has led to increased demand for counter-UAS technology. Counter-UAS systems can track and detect other aerial vehicles, making them essential for protecting public spaces, airports, critical infrastructure, military installations, and more.

Segment Overview

By Component

Hardware (Equipment)

Software (Command & Control Solution)

Professional Services

The professional services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 18.2%.

By System Type

Detection Systems

Detection & Neutralization Systems

Download free sample of this report : -https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/ARS341

Detection systems dominate the market, accounting for over 70% in 2020.

By Detection Technology

RF/Wi-Fi

Acoustic Sensors (Microphones)

Optical Sensors (Cameras)

Radar

Radar holds the largest market share at 51.6% in 2020.

By Neutralization Technology

Jammers Fixed Vehicle Mounted Handheld

Counter Kinetic Systems (Guns/Missiles/Nets, etc.)

High Power Laser/Microwave Systems

Spoofing/Malware Solutions

Jammers segment holds the largest market share, close to 35% in 2020.

By System Mobility

Stationary Standard Large

Mobile

Portable

The mobile segment is projected to grow at a rate of 17.5% during the forecast period. Stationary systems hold the highest market share, accounting for more than 50% in 2020.

By Application

Military

Homeland Security

Civilian/Commercial Airports Energy & Utilities Critical Infrastructures Data Centers Stadiums Residential Other Public Venues*



Homeland security is expected to have the highest CAGR of 18.0% during the forecast period.

Regional Overview

North America : Held the largest market share of over 40% in 2020, with a revenue of USD 661.2 million.

: Held the largest market share of over 40% in 2020, with a revenue of USD 661.2 million. Asia Pacific: Projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 18.4% during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global counter UAS system market include Aaronia, Aselsan, Dedrone Holdings, Inc., DeTect, Inc., D-Fend Solutions A.D. Ltd., Diehl Defence, Raytheon, Rohde & Schwarz, SRC, Inc. The top six major players collectively account for close to 35% of the market share.

In May 2021, Aselsan successfully completed flight tests of the micro unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) Saka, designed for exploration and surveillance purposes, showcasing its capabilities for autonomous takeoff.

Additional Insights

The global counter UAS system market report provides comprehensive information on market penetration, development, diversification, competitive landscape assessment, product development, innovation, pricing analysis, manufacturing cost analysis, and the impact of COVID-19 on market growth trends.

It addresses key questions, including market size and forecasts, the impact of COVID-19, investment opportunities, technology trends, regulatory frameworks, market share of leading players, and strategies for market entry.

Get a sample PDF of the report at : -https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/ARS341

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

Key Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Strategic Direction: This research report provides insightful analysis and strategic advice for senior executives, decision-makers, professionals, sales managers, and other market stakeholders working in this space. It aids in decision-making and offers strategic recommendations for product advancements.

Comprehensive Analysis: Both economic and non-economic aspects are taken into account in the report’s thorough qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market. For a complete knowledge of market dynamics, it contains a segment breakdown with market evaluations expressed in terms of value (USD Billion) for each segment.

Growth Opportunities: The research highlights the geographies and market categories predicted to expand at the highest rates, potentially positioning them to dominate their respective markets. It offers a thorough examination of consumption trends in various geographic areas and highlights the variables affecting regional market trends.

Competitive Landscape: The competitive landscape section lists the top market rivals and discusses current business expansions, collaborations, product launches, and acquisitions. This data makes it easier to evaluate significant players’ market positions.

Detailed Company Profiles: These include their company description, insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis, providing a thorough picture of the major market participants. Stakeholders are able to assess the advantages and disadvantages of the leading market players due to these profiles.

Future Market Outlook: The study presents recent trends, growth prospects, drivers, challenges, and restraints in both emerging and developed regions. It also includes current and future market outlooks. It gives stakeholders knowledge of potential industry trends and aids in their prediction of upcoming market dynamics.

Industry Analysis: Using Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, the research provides a comprehensive analysis of the industry, looking at factors such as the bargaining power of customers and suppliers, rivalry among businesses, the threat of alternative products, and the threat of new entrants. This research helps to comprehend how fiercely the market is competitive.

Value Chain Insights: Through a thorough examination of the value chain, the research offers insightful information about the market. This aids stakeholders in comprehending the main processes and actors involved in the creation and supply of the good or service.

Request full Report : -https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/ARS341

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean is the world’s leading research company, known for its informative research reports. We are committed to providing our clients with both quantitative and qualitative research results. As a part of our global network and comprehensive industry coverage, we offer in-depth knowledge, allowing informed and strategic business conclusions to report. We utilize the most recent technology and analysis tools along with our own unique research models and years of expertise, which assist us to create necessary details and facts that exceed expectations.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.us