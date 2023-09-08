Environment Health Safety Market 2031 Market Pulse: Analyzing Growth and Segments

What’s the breadth of the Environment Health Safety aftermarket?

The global environment health safety (EHS) market reached a value of USD 6,210.51 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow to USD 13,565.23 million by 2030, with a projected CAGR of 7.64% during the forecast period. The market is driven by increasing government regulations aimed at environmental protection and occupational health and safety, especially in regions like the U.S. and Europe.

Growth Drivers

Government Regulations : The growth of the EHS market is propelled by the expansion of government regulations in various economies. Industries dealing with hazardous materials, such as energy and chemicals, utilize EHS services and software to prevent workplace accidents and comply with environmental regulations.

: The growth of the EHS market is propelled by the expansion of government regulations in various economies. Industries dealing with hazardous materials, such as energy and chemicals, utilize EHS services and software to prevent workplace accidents and comply with environmental regulations. Strict Environmental Standards : Strict standards for industrial waste treatment and wastewater disposal, enforced by agencies like the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in the U.S., National Pollutant Release Inventory (NPRI) in Canada, and National Pollutant Inventory (NPI) in Australia, drive the growth of the EHS market.

: Strict standards for industrial waste treatment and wastewater disposal, enforced by agencies like the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in the U.S., National Pollutant Release Inventory (NPRI) in Canada, and National Pollutant Inventory (NPI) in Australia, drive the growth of the EHS market. Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Model: The adoption of the SaaS model for EHS services is increasing, facilitating compliance with environmental standards like the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act and the Comprehensive Environmental Response Compensation and Liability Act.

Segments Overview

By Component

Software

Services

The software segment is expected to reach over USD 4,000 million from 2022 to 2030.

By Application

Environmental

Occupational Health & Safety

Community Health & Safety

Construction & Decommissioning

Others

The environmental segment held over 44% of the market share in 2021. Occupational health & safety is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.5%, driven by EHS services and software capabilities in streamlining waste management processes.

By Industry

Manufacturing

Agriculture

Transportation

Construction

Energy & Mining

Retail

Healthcare

Chemical & Pharmaceuticals

Oil & Gas

Food & Beverage Processing

Others

The chemical and pharmaceutical segment is expected to surpass USD 2,000 million by 2026 in terms of revenue.

By Enterprise Size

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Large enterprises held approximately 70% of the market share in 2021.

By Deployment

On-premises

Cloud

The cloud segment is estimated to have the highest growth rate of 9.5% over the forecast period.

Regional Overview

By region, the global EHS market is divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America held the largest market share of over 32% in 2021, with a revenue of USD 2,103.9 million. The Asia Pacific market is expected to be the fastest-growing with a CAGR of more than 10%.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global EHS market include AECOM Corp, Jacobs (CH2M HILL, Inc), Cority Software Inc., Dakota Software Inc, DNV GL, Enablon Corp., ENVIANCE, Intelex Technologies Inc., ProcessMAP, Sphera, Tetra Tech, Inc, Velocity EHS Holdings Inc., and others. The top seven major players collectively account for close to 35% of the market share.

In February 2022, Jacobs acquired StreetLight Data, Inc., a mobility analytics pioneer, enhancing its capabilities in solving complex transportation problems. VelocityEHS introduced VelocityEHS Accelerate in June 2021, a platform designed to improve operational excellence and environmental, social, and governance performance.

Additional Insights

The global EHS market report provides comprehensive information on market penetration, development, diversification, competitive landscape assessment, product development, innovation, pricing analysis, manufacturing cost analysis, and the impact of COVID-19 on market growth trends.

It addresses key questions, including market size and forecasts, the impact of COVID-19, investment opportunities, technology trends, regulatory frameworks, market share of leading players, and strategies for market entry.

