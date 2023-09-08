Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

By Associated Press
2023/09/08 12:09
A couple sits inside a Volkswagen beetle emblazoned with the image of Argentina soccer star Lionel Messi and coach Lionel Scaloni, outside the Argenti...
A sculpture depicting half of a pair of black-framed glasses Chilean President Salvador Allende was wearing when he died, is displayed in the patio of...
Miguel Garcia pushes a wheelbarrow filled with nopales or prickly pear cacti pads, into his family's greenhouse, in San Francisco Tepeyacac, east of M...
Storm clouds gather overhead as cargo ships that wait to transit through the Panama Canal are anchored on Atlantic side of the Panama Canal, seen from...
Claudia Sheinbaum speaks after being elected to be the MORENA party candidate for the upcoming national presidential elections, during an event in Mex...
A girl plays under a light projecting a rooster on the floor during nighttime activities in the Chacao neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, S...
A home leans in on itself, destroyed by a deadly cyclone in Roca Sales, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. Flooding from a cycl...
Evgeniia Samoilova and Luis Squicciarini compete in the Tango World Championship final round of the salon category, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Saturd...
A woman holds up a soccer jersey that reads in Spanish "J Hermoso 10, It's Over," in support of Spanish soccer player Jennifer Hermoso before a women'...
A fan of Colombia cheers prior to a qualifying soccer match against Venezuela for the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Metropolitano stadium in Barranquilla, Co...
Jaime Zorondo, left, accompanied by relatives, descends the stairs that leads to a tunnel at the National Stadium once used as a prison and place of t...

Sept. 1 – Sept. 7, 2023

In Buenos Aires, a couple dances Tango in the World Championship final round. In Chile, locals commemorate the 50th anniversary that brought Gen. Augusto Pinochet to power. In South America fans prepped for the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying round and in Brazil a cyclone washed away houses, trapped motorists in vehicles and swamped streets

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP Photojournalist Moises Castillo in Guatemala

