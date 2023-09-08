Ukraine updates: Kyiv reports successes in counteroffensive

Ukrainian troops continued offensive operations in near Bakhmut in the eastern Donetsk region and in the southern Zaporizhzhia region and made further gains on both sectors of the front, the US-based Institute for the Study of War reported on Friday.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday singled out military units in the east and south for their actions against Russian troops and other officials reported some breakthroughs in a counteroffensive to reclaim Russian-occupied territory.

The general staff of Ukraine's armed forces also described a "partial success" near the eastern city of Bakhmut, long a focal point of fighting. And it said Ukrainian troops were making gradual progress in their southward advance to the Sea of Azov.

Here are the headlines concerning Russia's war in Ukraine on Friday, September 8: