US Vice President Harris reaffirms importance of Taiwan Strait peace

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris underscored the importance of Taiwan Strait peace and stability at the East Asian Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Thursday (Sept. 7).

Harris said the U.S. is committed to working with its allies and partners to ensure the Indo-Pacific region is free, open, prosperous, resilient, and secure, according to a White House press release. She also emphasized that freedom of navigation and overflight must be respected in the East China Sea and South China Sea, and any resolution to disputes must be peaceful and in accordance with international law.

Meanwhile, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also expressed security concerns in the Taiwan Strait and South China Sea in a sideline meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang (李強).

Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) expressed gratitude for the leaders’ remarks. Taiwan is part of the first island chain and has an “indispensable role in the security and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific region,” MOFA said. Taiwan will continue to work closely with like-minded democratic partners such as the U.S. and Australia to counter regional authoritarianism, safeguard shared democratic values, and maintain peace and prosperity in the Taiwan Strait, the ministry added.

The East Asian Summit is the Indo-Pacific's primary strategic dialogue forum where leaders meet to discuss regional political, security, and economic challenges.