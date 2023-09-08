Foreign minister urges international community to back Taiwan's inclusion in UN

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) wrote an op-ed for Argentine media on Thursday (Sept. 7), urging the international community to rally behind Taiwan's inclusion in the United Nations, CNA reported.

Wu’s piece was originally published in INFOBAE and has since been republished by more than 20 Argentine media groups, giving readers insights into Taiwan's global position.

Wu emphasized that the humanitarian crisis and the worldwide economic repercussions of the Russia-Ukraine conflict are at odds with the U.N. Charter's principles for peaceful conflict resolution.

He acknowledged the inspirational courage and resilience of the Ukrainian people amid their ongoing ordeal and spotlighted China's prolonged military intimidation of Taiwan, adding that the U.N. serves as the paramount global platform for dialogue. He noted that U.N. officials frequently stress the significance of collective issue resolution, unity, and inclusivity in tackling pressing challenges of the modern era.

He called attention to Taiwan's continued U.N. exclusion, which the nation’s top diplomat sees as stemming from the distortion of Resolution 2758 by China. Wu said Taiwan's exclusion contradicts the fundamental principles outlined in the charter and should be rectified. The resolution replaced Taiwan, under its official Republic of China name, with the People's Republic of China as a permanent member of the Security Council.

Wu appealed to the U.N. to uphold the principle of leaving no one behind, and allow Taiwan's active participation. He said it would be a constructive first step to permit Taiwanese individuals and journalists to attend and report on U.N. meetings.

Wu’s article comes after Taiwan’s representative to Ireland Yang Tzu-pao (楊子葆) penned an op-ed on the same topic on Gript on Monday (Sept. 5).