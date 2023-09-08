Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Foreign minister urges international community to back Taiwan's inclusion in UN

Joseph Wu's appeal was relayed across Spanish-speaking world

By Sam Howard, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/09/08 11:35
Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (right) appeals for Taiwan inclusion at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on March 18, 2023.

Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (right) appeals for Taiwan inclusion at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on March 18, 2023. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) wrote an op-ed for Argentine media on Thursday (Sept. 7), urging the international community to rally behind Taiwan's inclusion in the United Nations, CNA reported.

Wu’s piece was originally published in INFOBAE and has since been republished by more than 20 Argentine media groups, giving readers insights into Taiwan's global position.

Wu emphasized that the humanitarian crisis and the worldwide economic repercussions of the Russia-Ukraine conflict are at odds with the U.N. Charter's principles for peaceful conflict resolution.

He acknowledged the inspirational courage and resilience of the Ukrainian people amid their ongoing ordeal and spotlighted China's prolonged military intimidation of Taiwan, adding that the U.N. serves as the paramount global platform for dialogue. He noted that U.N. officials frequently stress the significance of collective issue resolution, unity, and inclusivity in tackling pressing challenges of the modern era.

He called attention to Taiwan's continued U.N. exclusion, which the nation’s top diplomat sees as stemming from the distortion of Resolution 2758 by China. Wu said Taiwan's exclusion contradicts the fundamental principles outlined in the charter and should be rectified. The resolution replaced Taiwan, under its official Republic of China name, with the People's Republic of China as a permanent member of the Security Council.

Wu appealed to the U.N. to uphold the principle of leaving no one behind, and allow Taiwan's active participation. He said it would be a constructive first step to permit Taiwanese individuals and journalists to attend and report on U.N. meetings.

Wu’s article comes after Taiwan’s representative to Ireland Yang Tzu-pao (楊子葆) penned an op-ed on the same topic on Gript on Monday (Sept. 5).
Joseph Wu
MOFA
UN
Taiwan
Argentina
Op-ed
吳釗燮
Yang Tzu-pao
Ireland
楊子葆

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan trade mission to Latin America joins trade fair in Argentina
Taiwan trade mission to Latin America joins trade fair in Argentina
2023/09/07 18:55
President Tsai meets medical mission in African ally Eswatini
President Tsai meets medical mission in African ally Eswatini
2023/09/07 17:37
Taiwan seeks to attract 320,000 foreign students by 2030
Taiwan seeks to attract 320,000 foreign students by 2030
2023/09/07 17:12
US Navy minesweeper docks in Japan's Ishigaki Island
US Navy minesweeper docks in Japan's Ishigaki Island
2023/09/07 16:40
Taiwan looking to open new sectors to migrant workers: MECO
Taiwan looking to open new sectors to migrant workers: MECO
2023/09/07 16:30