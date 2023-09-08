Ryan Pepiot throws 6 2/3 perfect innings as Dodgers rout Marlins 10-0

MIAMI (AP) — Rookie Ryan Pepiot pitched a perfect game for 6 2/3 innings as Julio Urías’ replacement in the Dodgers’ rotation, and Los Angeles routed the Miami Marlins 10-0 on Thursday night.

Josh Bell grounded a single up the middle with two outs in the seventh for the only hit off Pepiot. Garrett Hampson’s leadoff single in the eighth off Caleb Ferguson was the only other Marlins hit in the game.

Pepiot (3-0) was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City to take the place of Urías, who was put on the restricted list following his arrest Sunday in Los Angeles on suspicion of corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. The right-hander struck out three and induced nine groundouts, throwing 60 of 84 pitches for strikes.

Chris Taylor had five RBIs that included his 15th home run, a double and a single. Miguel Rojas and Will Smith had three hits each.

Marlins starter Braxton Garrett (8-6) allowed one run, three hits, three walks and a hit batter in 3 2/3 innings.

MARINERS 1, RAYS 0

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Luis Castillo worked six innings and won his sixth consecutive decision, Mike Ford drove in the game's only run and Seattle beat Tampa Bay in a matchup of playoff contenders.

Castillo (12-7) allowed four hits, four walks and struck out eight in a 108-pitch outing. Andrés Muñoz worked the ninth to get his 12th save, striking out pinch hitter Harold Ramírez to end the game.

Eugenio Suárez doubled leading off the second and scored on Ford’s single.

Rays starter Zack Littell (3-5) went a career-high eight innings, giving up one run and five hits. It was his eighth start after being inserted into the Rays’ injury-depleted rotation on June 30.

Seattle moved within a half-game of idle Houston for the AL West lead, and is 5 1/2 games back of the Rays for the top AL wild card. The Mariners currently hold the second wild-card berth.

TIGERS 10, YANKEES 3

NEW YORK (AP) — Spencer Torkelson hit a pair of two-run homers as Detroit dealt New York's slim playoff hopes a setback.

Carlos Rodón (2-5) allowed Torkelson’s first homer two batters in and was tagged for seven runs and eight hits in 3 2/3 innings as the Yankees dropped back to .500 after winning five straight. Trying to avoid its first losing season since 1992, New York has just 22 games left and is seven games back of Toronto for the AL’s last wild card.

Torkelson put Detroit ahead 2-0 with a drive into the right field short porch and hit his second off Randy Vásquez in the fourth. Andy Ibáñez also hit a two-run homer for Detroit.

Eduardo Rodriguez (11-7) allowed three runs and four hits in six innings.

Gleyber Torres hit his 25th homer and rookie Everson Pereira hit a two-run double.

BRAVES 8, CARDINALS 5

ATLANTA (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. hit two of Atlanta’s five home runs, Matt Olson increased his major league-leading total to 47 in a win over St. Louis.

Acuña raised his season total to 34 homers with his third multi-homer game this season and the 12th of his career. Olson homered for his fourth straight game, and Michael Harris II and Travis d’Arnaud also went deep for Atlanta.

Max Fried (7-1) allowed three runs and six hits in six innings, improving to 5-0 in his last seven starts.

Adam Wainwright (3-11) allowed six runs and eight hits in 5 2/3 innings, including four solo home runs.

Eddie Rosario was 3 for 4 with three RBIs and made a sliding catch in left that ended he game with two runners on.

Tommy Edman was 2 for 4 with two RBIs for the Cardinals.

DIAMONDBACKS 6, CUBS 2

CHICAGO (AP) — Tommy Pham hit two first-pitch home runs and Ryne Nelson was efficient on the mound in his return from the minors in Arizona's win over Chicago.

Ketel Marte added his 22nd homer to help the Diamondbacks move a half-game ahead of Miami for the last of the three NL wild-card spots. Chicago holds the No. 2 wild card, three games ahead of Arizona.

Nelson (7-7), recalled from Triple-A Reno, gave up two hits while striking out three and walking two in the first 5 2/3 innings. Paul Sewald, the last of five Arizona relievers, finished for his 31st save.

Seiya Suzuki tripled and scored the first run for Chicago. Javier Assad (3-3) pitched the first 5 1/3 innings, giving up seven hits while walking one with no strikeouts.

