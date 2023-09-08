Torkelson hits 2 homers as Detroit beats Yanks and Rodón 10-3, ends New York's 5-game win streak

NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Rodón allowed Spencer Torkelson’s first two-run homer two batters in and was tagged for seven runs in 3 2/3 innings as the New York Yankees dropped back to .500 with a 10-3 loss to the Detroit Tigers on Thursday night.

Detroit dealt a blow to the slim playoff hopes of the Yankees (70-70) who had tied a season high of five straight victories and had won eight of nine. Trying to avoid its first losing season since 1992, New York has just 22 games left and is seven games back of Toronto for the AL’s last wild card, also trailing Texas and Boston.

“Stuff was a little down and just a little all over the place,” Rodón said. “They barreled a lot of balls. I got my (butt) whipped."

Torkelson put Detroit ahead 2-0 with a 354-foot drive into the right field short porch.

Matt Vierling, who had four hits, chased Rodón with an RBI single that put Detroit ahead 6-1 in the fourth and Torkelson went deep on the second pitch from rookie Randy Vásquez. Torkelson has 27th homers this season and five career multihomer games — all since June 29.

“Now every time he goes up there you’re thinking every time he’s going to hit a homer,” Detroit starter Eduardo Rodriguez said. “That’s the kind of year he’s been having and I love it.”

Rodón (2-5) allowed a season-high seven runs and eight hits, raising his ERA to 6.60. He joined the Yankees this year as a free agent with a $162 million, six-year contract and was booed loudly by the crowd of 32,722 when he was removed and walked back to the dugout.

“I’m not going to make any excuses for my performance tonight,” he said. “I just wasn’t good and it has to be better.”

Rodón's ERA climbed to 6.60. He had been 1-0 with a 2.87 ERA in three starts since missing two weeks with a hamstring injury.

“It’s just been weird start and stop, not he wanted to start the season having to get built up and then a little bit of a tweak so he missed a couple of weeks so you’re stopping and starting again,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “So just not been able to get that good rhythm going.”

Rodón has allowed 12 homers in 46 1/3 innings, equaling his total in 178 innings last season for San Francisco. Detroit was 6 for 12 against his fastball and Rodón has allowed nine homers on the pitch.

“I think that’s kind of his bread and butter,” Torkelson said. “When you can really focus on a guy’s best pitch and then trust your eyes on his secondary stuff, for me it makes the approach a lot easier, a lot simpler.”

Detroit had lost eight consecutive games in the Bronx.

Andy Ibáñez hit a two-run homer and drove in three runs, while Tyler Nevin added an RBI double as Detroit got its first win in the Bronx since April 3, 2019.

After Rodón was lifted, Torkelson lifted a 1-0 pitch down the left field line for an 8-1 lead.

Rodriguez (11-7) allowed three runs and four hits in six innings. He withstood four walks, including a free pass to Giancarlo Stanton that came on a pitch clock violation.

Gleyber Torres hit his 25th homer and rookie Everson Periera hit a two-run double. In his sixth game, Jasson Domínguez faced a left-handed starter for the first time and went 0 for 3 against Rodriguez.

CABRERA’S LAST VISIT

Retiring slugger Miguel Cabrera went 0 for 5 in his final appearance against the Yankees. He struck out three times and got a loud ovation after his final at-bat in the ninth.

TOSSED

Injured 1B Anthony Rizzo was ejected in the fourth by plate umpire Alan Porter for arguing balls and strikes from the dugout. Rizzo, who was shut down for the season Tuesday because of post-concussion syndrome, was tossed for the fourth time in his career.

“I think Alan just looked down in the dugout and saw Rizzo there and wasn’t going to stand for it,” Boone said.

ALREADY HERE

The Milwaukee Brewers visit the Bronx for the first time since July 2017 this weekend and their equipment was outside the visiting clubhouse.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Tigers: RHP Matt Manning (broken right foot) was placed on the 15-day injured list and will miss the rest of the season. Manning was hurt when he was hit by a 119.5 mph comebacker off the bat of Giancarlo Stanton Wednesday. … SS Zach Short (wrist) was held out the lineup after getting hit by a pitch Wednesday. … Vierling was hit in the elbow on a pickoff throw in the eighth and stayed in.

UP NEXT

Tigers: RHP Reese Olson (3-6, 4.65 ERA) opposes Chicago RHP Mike Clevinger (6-7, 3.90) in the opener of a three-game series Friday in Detroit.

Yankees: RHP Luis Severino (4-8, 6.75) starts against Milwaukee RHP Colin Rea (5-5, 5.07) in the opener of a three-game series Friday.

___

