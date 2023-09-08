Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan tracks 4 Chinese military ships, 3 aircraft around nation

Taiwan sent aircraft, naval ships, and used land-based missiles to monitor PLA activity

  177
By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/09/08 10:26
Chinese Y-8 ASW plane. (MND photo)

Chinese Y-8 ASW plane. (MND photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked four Chinese military ships and three aircraft around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Thursday (Sept. 7) and 6 a.m. on Friday (Sept. 8).

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and used land-based missiles to monitor the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) activity, according to the MND. No PLA aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait median line or entered the southwest corner of the country’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) during that time.

So far this month, Beijing has sent 15 military aircraft and 16 naval ship sorties around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”
Taiwan MND
Taiwan ADIZ
Taiwan Strait median line

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan tracks 3 Chinese military ships around country
Taiwan tracks 3 Chinese military ships around country
2023/09/07 11:43
Taiwan tracks 4 Chinese military ships, 2 aircraft around nation
Taiwan tracks 4 Chinese military ships, 2 aircraft around nation
2023/09/06 10:32
Taiwan tracks 1 Chinese military ship around nation
Taiwan tracks 1 Chinese military ship around nation
2023/09/05 11:33
Map shows China stepped up circling Taiwan's ADIZ in August
Map shows China stepped up circling Taiwan's ADIZ in August
2023/09/04 17:14
Taiwan tracks 2 Chinese military aircraft around nation
Taiwan tracks 2 Chinese military aircraft around nation
2023/09/04 10:11