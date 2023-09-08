Taiwan lawmakers discuss bilateral ties with Canadian counterparts in Montreal

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A delegation of Taiwanese lawmakers led by Chen Ting-fei (陳亭妃), chair of the Taiwan-Canada Inter-Parliamentary Amity Association, arrived in Montreal on Wednesday (Sept. 6) to meet with their Canadian counterparts and discuss ways to deepen bilateral relations.

Canadian parliamentarians Peter Schiefke, Xavier Barsalou-Duval, Angelo Iacono, Sameer Zuberi, and Stephane Bergeron, received the Taiwanese delegation, CNA reported. Their meeting focused on economic and trade relations and how to assist Taiwan in countering aggression from the Chinese Communist Party.

Schiefke expressed support for Taiwan's meaningful participation in international organizations and said democratic nations should unite and cooperate to assist Taiwan in resisting the encroachment of authoritarian forces.

Chen and her delegation also met with senior officials from the U.S., Japan, and France stationed at the International Civil Aviation Organization headquarters, which is based in Montreal. Chen shared Taiwan's perspectives and highlighted the apolitical nature of aviation safety.

Taiwan Representative to Canada Harry Ho-jen Tseng (曾厚仁) said Taiwan-Canada relations are steadily growing within the context of Canada's Indo-Pacific Strategy. Negotiations on the Taiwan-Canada Foreign Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement are progressing well, and Taiwan is actively seeking Canada's assistance in joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, Tseng said.

The Taiwan-Canada Inter-Parliamentary Amity Association was established in October 2022.