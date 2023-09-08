Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Asia

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2023/09/08 09:07
A horse rider holds a Mongolian flag during a traditional performance at a cultural event organized for the media and entourage following Pope Francis...
Revelers pay respect before forming human pyramids to reach an overhanging earthen pot while celebrating Hindu festival Janmashtami in Mumbai, India, ...
A school boy dressed as Hindu god krishna participates in Janmashtami celebrations in Shivaji Shikshan Sanstha school in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Sept....
Students at a college with faces painted in blue pose for the media at an event held ahead of Hindu festival Janmashtami in Mumbai, India, Monday, Sep...
Pope Francis cheers at the participants as he arrives to preside over a mass at the Steppe Arena in the Mongolian capital Ulaanbaatar, Sunday, Sept. 3...
South Sudan center Deng Acuoth reacts after scoring against Angola during their Basketball World Cup classification match at the Araneta Coliseum in M...
France center Rudy Gobert (27) battles for the possession of the ball against Ivory Coast forwards Vafessa Fofana (12), and Patrick Tape (4) during th...
Kashmiris fish in the dried portion of Jhelum river in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)
Faithful react as they see Pope Francis leaving in a car after a meeting with charity workers and the inauguration of the House of Mercy in Ulaanbaata...
The honor guard lines up, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Sukhbaatar Square in Ulaanbaatar where Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh and Pope Franci...
Motorists ride through a water logged street during rain in Hyderabad, India, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. The monsoon season in India lasts from June to S...
Spain guard Dario Brizuela (8) leaps as he drives against Canada guards Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) and Luguentz Dort (0) during the Basketball World ...
Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, right, and Pope Francis meet, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at the State Palace in Sukhbaatar Square in Ulaanbaa...
From left to right, Philippine's President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Thailand's Permanent Secretary of the Mi...

Sept. 1-7, 2023

A horse rider holds a Mongolian flag during a traditional performance at a cultural event organized for Pope Francis’ visit to Mongolia, revelers pay respect before forming human pyramids to reach an overhanging earthen pot while celebrating Hindu festival Janmashtami in Mumbai and Pope Francis arrives to preside over a Mass at the Steppe Arena in the Mongolian capital Ulaanbaatar.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in Asia made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selections were curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

