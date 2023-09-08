AP Week in Pictures: Asia

Pope Francis cheers at the participants as he arrives to preside over a mass at the Steppe Arena in the Mongolian capital Ulaanbaatar, Sunday, Sept. 3... Pope Francis cheers at the participants as he arrives to preside over a mass at the Steppe Arena in the Mongolian capital Ulaanbaatar, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. Francis is in Mongolia to minister to one of the world's smallest and newest Catholic communities. Neighboring China's crackdown on religious minorities has been a constant backdrop to the trip, even as the Vatican hopes to focus attention instead on Mongolia and its 1,450 Catholics. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)