No. 7 Penn State looking to tighten up against FCS Delaware

Delaware (1-0) at No. 7 Penn State (1-0), Saturday, 12 p.m. ET (Peacock)

Line: No line, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: First meeting.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Both Penn State and Delaware hope to keep rolling after combining for 1,037 total yards and 75 points to open what both programs hope will be special seasons. The Nittany Lions were nearly spotless against a tough West Virginia team in their debut. The same can’t be said for the Blue Hens, who might’ve done even more damage to Stony Brook had they not turned the ball over four times. They’ll need to tighten up if they want to improve on last year’s second-round FCS playoff exit.

KEY MATCHUP

Delaware’s passing game vs. Penn State’s pass rush. The Blue Hens will likely play both Ryan O’Connor and Zach Marker at quarterback. O’Connor completed 63% of his passes for 346 yards last week, but he also threw two interceptions while Marker tossed another. There should be plenty of space for Penn State’s talented pass rushers to pursue both of them, especially if the Blue Hens try to move the pocket and throw on the run.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Delaware: RB Marcus Yarns. Listed at just 183 pounds, Yarns makes up for his lack of size with versatility. He’s coming off career single-game highs in rushing yards (107), longest rush (53) and touchdowns (2) and will have plenty of chances to use his patient, shifty running style against a front that allowed 146 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 40 carries last week.

Penn State: WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith. The speedster was wide open regularly in Week 1. He caught two Drew Allar passes for scores and finished with four catches for 123 yards. Until someone can cover “Big Play ’Dre” as his teammates call him, Allar is going to keep finding Lambert-Smith for big gains.

FACTS & FIGURES

Penn State is 116-79-12 all-time against FCS teams. … Lambert-Smith’s 72-yard touchdown catch last week was his third career 70-plus-yard scoring reception. … The Nittany Lions registered three fourth-down stops against West Virginia. … This is Delaware’s second game against a ranked FBS team. … Delaware is 16-18 all-time against FBS teams. … Delaware WRs Chandler Harvin and Kym Wimberly Jr. combined for 10 catches for 181 yards and a touchdown last week. … Ty Davis, Tyron Herring and Christian Pierce all had interceptions for Delaware. Davis returned his 50 yards for a touchdown.

