No. 16 K-State gets visit from Troy after opening the season with a shutout win

Troy (1-0) at No. 16 Kansas State (1-0), Saturday, 12 p.m. ET (FS1)

Line: Kansas State by 16 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Kansas State leads 1-0.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Kansas State is trying to build some momentum heading into next week's trip to Missouri for a matchup of old Big 12 rivals. The Wildcats shut out Southeast Missouri State last week, piling up 588 yards of total offense along the way. The Trojans are coming off a 48-30 win over Stephen F. Austin in their opener.

KEY MATCHUP

Kansas State RB D.J. Giddens, who ran for a career-best 128 yards last week, against the Trojan defensive front. Giddens shared duties with Florida State transfer Treshaun Ward in the opener. The Trojans allowed 104 yards rushing and 240 yards of total offense to Stephen F. Austin.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Troy: RB Kimani Vidal ran for a school-record 248 yards on just 25 carries a week ago. He has eclipsed 200 yards in three of his past five games, and Vidal needs 845 yards the rest of the way to break the school's career rushing mark.

Kansas State: QB Will Howard became the sixth quarterback in Big 12 history with touchdowns throwing, running and receiving in last week's win over SEMO. He finished with 297 yards and two touchdowns before giving way to backup quarterback Avery Johnson.

FACTS & FIGURES

Troy has won 12 straight games, the second-longest active streak behind Georgia's 18-game run. ... The Trojans opened their win over Stephen F. Austin with offensive and defensive touchdowns on back-to-back drives. ... Ethan Conner became the first Troy tight end since at least 1990 to have multiple touchdown receptions last week. ... Kansas State WR RJ Garcia had 119 yards receiving and TE Ben Sinnott had 100 in its win over Missouri State. ... Howard is the second Big 12 quarterback to have TDs throwing, running and receiving in the same quarter after Nebraska's Eric Crouch did it against California in 1999. ... The Wildcats have scored at least 45 points in its last three regular-season games. The last time they did it four straight was in 1998, when they accomplished the feat twice. ... Kansas State was one of five teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision to open the season with a shutout. Big 12 rivals BYU and Oklahoma also did it.

