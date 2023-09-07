Donaldson a surprise pick for Australia in Rugby World Cup opener against Georgia

PARIS (AP) — Eddie Jones sprang a typical surprise by picking Ben Donaldson at fullback in an inexperienced Australia side for its Rugby World Cup opener against Georgia on Saturday.

Center Samu Kerevi gave coach Jones a boost by recovering from a hand injury sustained one month ago against New Zealand, and will partner Jordan Petaia in midfield.

A lot of attention will be on Donaldson, who also operates at flyhalf. He made his debut during last November and wins only his fourth test cap at Stade de France, where he went on as a late replacement in a 41-17 warmup defeat.

That was Australia's fifth straight loss, all this year.

Even though Donaldson has scant experience, he gives Jones a second kicking option if Carter Gordon proves wayward.

Jones picked Donaldson ahead of regular starter Andrew Kellaway. Kellaway started against the French and poses a try-scoring threat but has been left out of a matchday 23 averaging just 19 test caps.

“With the youngest team at the Rugby World Cup, the excitement level in the group is high and we’ve had a good preparation,” Jones said on Thursday.

Marika Koroibete retook his place on the wing as Suliasi Vunivalu — who scored a try against France — went back to the bench.

France-based duo Will Skelton — the captain — and Richie Arnold form the second row, with Jones opting for an unchanged back row of Tom Hooper, Fraser McReight and Rob Valetini.

Prop Taniela Tupou earns a 50th test cap in a front row featuring Waratah duo Angus Bell and Dave Porecki.

Jones has five forwards and three backs on the bench.

Georgia has named nine players, including captain Merab Sharikadze, who met the Wallabies at the 2019 World Cup and lost 27-8 in Fukuroi. Among the others are scrumhalf Vasil Lobzhanidze, No. 8 Beka Gorgadze and lock Konstantine Mikautadze.

Six of the starting XV play club rugby in France, including Pau forwards Guram Papidze and Beka Gorgadze.

Luka Ivanishvili is on the openside flank after appearing everywhere in the back row but there during the World Cup warmups. He gets a seventh cap while regular openside Beka Saginadze remains sidelined by injury.

Georgia’s main try threat comes from right winger Akaki Tabutsadze, who has 10 tries from eight tests this year, including two doubles and a hat trick.

___

Lineups:

Australia: Ben Donaldson, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Jordan Petaia, Samu Kerevi, Marika Koroibete, Carter Gordon, Tate McDermott; Rob Valetini, Fraser McReight, Tom Hooper, Will Skelton (captain), Richie Arnold, Taniela Tupou, David Porecki, Angus Bell. Reserves: Matt Faessler, Blake Schoupp, Zane Nonggorr, Rob Leota, Langi Gleeson, Nic White, Lalakai Foketi, Suliasi Vunivalu.

Georgia: Davit Niniashvili, Akaki Tabutsadze, Demur Tapladze, Merab Sharikadze (captain), Miriani Modebadze, Luka Matkava, Vasil Lobzhanidze; Beka Gorgadze, Luka Ivanishvili, Tornike Jalagonia, Konstantine Mikautadze, Nodar Cheishvili, Guram Papidze, Shalva Mamukashvili, Nika Abuladze. Reserves: Tengizi Zamtaradze, Guram Gogichashvili, Beka Gigashvili, Lasha Jaiani, Giorgi Tsutskiridze, Gela Aprasidze, Tedo Abzhandadze, Giorgi Kveseladze.

___

AP Rugby World Cup: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby