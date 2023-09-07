Taiwan trade mission to Latin America joins trade fair in Argentina

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Bureau of Foreign Trade under the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) organized the 2023 Taiwan Trade Mission to Latin America, which consisted of representatives from 11 of Taiwan’s major manufacturers.

The trade mission visited Chile, Brazil, and Argentina to meet with local companies, organizations, and political leaders. This was the first time since 2019 and the pandemic that the MOEA has organized a trade delegation to visit the Latin American region, according to a press release.

The delegation attended a trade fair in Buenos Aires on Sept. 5 that attracted 55 local companies. Argentinian business leaders are very eager to work with Taiwan’s semiconductor industry to develop local talent and increase the local market’s competitiveness, per CNA.

Argentinian congresswoman Karina Bachey and Taiwan’s envoy to Argentina Hsieh Miao-hung (謝妙宏) attended the trade fair. Both agreed that the fair would build confidence in trade relations between Taiwan and Argentina and open up possibilities for new business partnerships.

This year’s Trade Mission to Latin America was headed by You Ching-chun (游錦俊), the CEO of Chen Kong Trading Company. You said that he expects the business environment to stabilize after the upcoming Argentinian presidential election in October, so the current delegation was presented with a good opportunity to lay the groundwork by meeting directly with local listed companies at the trade fair, reported CNA.

In addition to building partnerships with local companies, the mission also had the opportunity to showcase the quality of many Taiwanese products and promote the “Made in Taiwan” (MIT) label.