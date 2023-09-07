Liquid Packaging Market Growth, Development and Opportunities in 2023-2031 US$ 468.1 billion

The “Liquid Packaging Market” 2023-2031 Research Report provides both qualitative and quantitative insights into global market growth factors, limitations, opportunities, and challenges. It offers comprehensive market data on key players and revenue forecasts. The report includes revenue growth statistics for various regional and country-level markets, along with insights into competition and detailed company analyses for the projected period. The Liquid Packaging Market Report covers growth drivers, current market share, adoption of various types, technologies, applications, and regional trends up to 2031.

The global liquid packaging market size was US$ 341.1 billion in 2021. The global liquid packaging market is forecast to grow to US$ 468.1 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Liquid packaging is suitable for packaging liquid content and increasing its shelf life. Packaging plays an essential role in shipping liquid products without the concerns of pollution, physical damage, and sunlight, thereby making transportation and storage easier. Paperboard, glass, cans, cartons, PET bottles, and plastics are widely used to pack liquid products, such as carbonated drinks, water, alcohol, dairy products, beverages, etc.

Factors Influencing the Market

The global liquid packaging market is forecast to grow at a substantial growth rate due to the surging demand for food & beverages globally. In addition, the rapidly growing e-commerce sector will contribute to the growth of the global liquid packaging market.

The extensive applications of liquid packaging materials in the personal care, food & beverage, and pharmaceutical industries will also drive the global liquid packaging market forward. Furthermore, the growing population and increasing employment rate will also benefit the global liquid packaging industry.

Stringent government policies aiming at promoting the use of disposal and recycled plastics may limit the growth of the global liquid packaging market. On the contrary, growing initiatives towards sustainability will be opportunistic for the companies to develop solutions.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The stringent lockdown measures imposed by the governments hampered the tourism industry. As a result, it negatively affected manufacturing activities. However, the demand for frozen food products and packed food and beverages increased abruptly, which upsurged the demand for effective liquid packaging. The COVID-19 epidemic triggered the demand for liquid detergents, sanitizers, and hand washes. As a result, it had a positive impact on the global liquid packaging market.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to dominate the liquid packaging market, owing to the presence of established fast-food culture in the region. In addition, the growing demand for over-the-counter (OTC) medications will contribute to the growth of the market. The region is witnessing rising demand for sports drinks and non-alcoholic energy drinks, which is expected to escalate the growth of the market. Furthermore, the presence of prominent brands, such as PepsiCo, Nestle, Unilever Group, L’Oréal, and Procter & Gamble Co. will be a significant contributor to the growth of the global liquid packaging market.

Competitors in the Market

Berry Global

Amcor Limited

Constantia Flexibles

Goglio S.p.A.

Gerresheimer AG

MONDI Plc

Reynolds Group Holdings Ltd.

ProAmpac

Sealed Air Corporation

SIG Combibloc Group Ltd.

Smurfit Kappa

Tetra Laval

Sonoco Pro

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global liquid packaging market segmentation focuses on Materials, Packaging Format, Technology, End-Users, and Region.

By Materials Outlook

Paperboard

Plastics Polyethylene Polypropylene Polyethylene Terephthalate Others

Glass

Metal

Others

By Packaging Format Outlook

Flexible Films Stand-up Pouches Bag-in-box

Rigid Carton Paperboards Bottles, Jars, Cans & Tubes (largest)



By Technology Outlook

Aseptic Liquid Packaging

Blow Molding

Form Fill Seal

By End-Users Outlook

Food & Beverage

Personal Care

Pharmaceutical

Household Care

Industrial

Others

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

