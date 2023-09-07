Green Packaging Market | Top Factors Responsible for the Rapid Growth in the Coming Years 2031

The “Green Packaging Market” 2023-2031 Research Report provides both qualitative and quantitative insights into global market growth factors, limitations, opportunities, and challenges. It offers comprehensive market data on key players and revenue forecasts. The report includes revenue growth statistics for various regional and country-level markets, along with insights into competition and detailed company analyses for the projected period. The Green Packaging Market Report covers growth drivers, current market share, adoption of various types, technologies, applications, and regional trends up to 2031.
The global green packaging market size was US$ 215.4 billion in 2021. The global green packaging market is forecast to grow to US$ 381.3 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Factors Influencing the Market
According to a study by the United States, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA,) packaging creates nearly 77.9 tons of municipal solid waste per year. Thus, it raises significant concerns, which will upsurge the demand for green packaging in the coming years.
Favorable initiatives by government bodies to ban plastic are expected to benefit the green packaging market. For instance, the European Parliament issued a law to ban single-use plastic in the region.
Rising awareness about the harmful impact of plastic will encourage people to adopt environmentally friendly packaging solutions. As a result, it will fuel the growth of the global green packaging market.
Growing advancements and the launch of innovative packaging products will benefit the global green packaging market. For instance, Sonoco Protective Solutions, a division of Sonoco, unveiled its addition of two new paper-based packaging options in 2020. In addition, UFLEX LIMITED unveiled its fast cure laminating adhesive for the flexible packaging industry in 2021. Such advancements are forecast to boost the growth of the global green packaging industry.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The sudden onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected various businesses. Various governments shifted their focus to the healthcare segment. Furthermore, the sudden increase in online shopping surged the demand for cost-friendly packaging solutions. As a result, the use of plastics increased again. Moreover, various studies suggested that the virus can be transmitted through cardboard and plastic, which reduced the use of eco-friendly packaging solutions. Thus, the global COVID-19 pandemic negatively influenced the green packaging industry.
Regional Analysis
The Asia-Pacific green packaging market is forecast to emerge as the largest market, owing to the rapidly growing population. In addition, the rising shift towards online shopping is expected to benefit the overall regional market. In addition, growing plastic waste and increasing initiatives from governments will upsurge the demand for eco-friendly solutions.
Europe is forecast to hold a significant share due to stringent regulations banning plastic use. Furthermore, the packaging manufacturing industry is forecast to be the largest contributor to the growth of this regional green packaging market.
Competitors in the Market
Key players profiled in the global green packaging market include,
- Amcor Limited
- Mondi Limited
- Sealed Air Corporation
- TetraPak International SA
- Ardagh Group Co.
- PlastiPak Holdings, Inc.
- Bemis Company, Inc
- Uflex limited
- ELOPAK AS
- Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
The global green packaging market segmentation focuses on Packaging, End-Users, and Region.
By Type of Packaging Outlook
- Recycled Content Packaging
- Paper
- Metal
- Plastic
- Glass
- Reusable Packaging
- Drums
- Plastic Containers
- Intermediate Bulk Container
- Other Reusable Packaging
- Degradable Packaging
By End-Users Outlook
- Food
- Beverage
- Pharmaceutical
- Personal Care
- Other End-user Industry
By Regional Outlook
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Table of Content:
- Report Overview
- Global Growth Trends
- Competition Landscape by Key Players
- Data Segments
- North America Market Analysis
- Europe Market Analysis
- Asia-Pacific Market Analysis
- Latin America Market Analysis
- Middle East & Africa Market Analysis
- Key Players Profiles Market Analysis
- Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions
- Appendix
Key Questions Answered in The Report:
- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
- Who are the Leading key gamers and what are their Key Business plans in the close to future?
- What will be the market increase price and measurement in the coming year?
- What are the principal key elements riding the market?
- What are the key market tendencies impacting the increase of the world Market?
- Which are Trending elements influencing the market shares of the pinnacle areas throughout the globe?
- What is the have an effect on of The Russia-Ukraine Crisis on the modern industry?
- Who are the key gamers and what are their strategies in the international Market?
- What are the market opportunities and threats confronted by using the carriers in the world Market?
- What industrial trends, drivers, and challenges are manipulating its growth?
- What are the key consequences of the 5 forces evaluation of the world industry?
