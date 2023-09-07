Green Packaging Market | Top Factors Responsible for the Rapid Growth in the Coming Years 2031

The “Green Packaging Market” 2023-2031 Research Report provides both qualitative and quantitative insights into global market growth factors, limitations, opportunities, and challenges. It offers comprehensive market data on key players and revenue forecasts. The report includes revenue growth statistics for various regional and country-level markets, along with insights into competition and detailed company analyses for the projected period. The Green Packaging Market Report covers growth drivers, current market share, adoption of various types, technologies, applications, and regional trends up to 2031.

The global green packaging market size was US$ 215.4 billion in 2021. The global green packaging market is forecast to grow to US$ 381.3 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

According to a study by the United States, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA,) packaging creates nearly 77.9 tons of municipal solid waste per year. Thus, it raises significant concerns, which will upsurge the demand for green packaging in the coming years.

Favorable initiatives by government bodies to ban plastic are expected to benefit the green packaging market. For instance, the European Parliament issued a law to ban single-use plastic in the region.

Rising awareness about the harmful impact of plastic will encourage people to adopt environmentally friendly packaging solutions. As a result, it will fuel the growth of the global green packaging market.

Growing advancements and the launch of innovative packaging products will benefit the global green packaging market. For instance, Sonoco Protective Solutions, a division of Sonoco, unveiled its addition of two new paper-based packaging options in 2020. In addition, UFLEX LIMITED unveiled its fast cure laminating adhesive for the flexible packaging industry in 2021. Such advancements are forecast to boost the growth of the global green packaging industry.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The sudden onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected various businesses. Various governments shifted their focus to the healthcare segment. Furthermore, the sudden increase in online shopping surged the demand for cost-friendly packaging solutions. As a result, the use of plastics increased again. Moreover, various studies suggested that the virus can be transmitted through cardboard and plastic, which reduced the use of eco-friendly packaging solutions. Thus, the global COVID-19 pandemic negatively influenced the green packaging industry.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific green packaging market is forecast to emerge as the largest market, owing to the rapidly growing population. In addition, the rising shift towards online shopping is expected to benefit the overall regional market. In addition, growing plastic waste and increasing initiatives from governments will upsurge the demand for eco-friendly solutions.

Europe is forecast to hold a significant share due to stringent regulations banning plastic use. Furthermore, the packaging manufacturing industry is forecast to be the largest contributor to the growth of this regional green packaging market.

Competitors in the Market

Key players profiled in the global green packaging market include,

Amcor Limited

Mondi Limited

Sealed Air Corporation

TetraPak International SA

Ardagh Group Co.

PlastiPak Holdings, Inc.

Bemis Company, Inc

Uflex limited

ELOPAK AS

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global green packaging market segmentation focuses on Packaging, End-Users, and Region.

By Type of Packaging Outlook

Recycled Content Packaging Paper Metal Plastic Glass

Reusable Packaging

Drums Plastic Containers Intermediate Bulk Container Other Reusable Packaging

Degradable Packaging

By End-Users Outlook

Food

Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Personal Care

Other End-user Industry

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

