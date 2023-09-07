Plastic Bottles Market is expected to witness Incredible Growth during 2023-2031

The “Plastic Bottles Market” 2023-2031 Research Report provides both qualitative and quantitative insights into global market growth factors, limitations, opportunities, and challenges. It offers comprehensive market data on key players and revenue forecasts. The report includes revenue growth statistics for various regional and country-level markets, along with insights into competition and detailed company analyses for the projected period. The Plastic Bottles Market Report covers growth drivers, current market share, adoption of various types, technologies, applications, and regional trends up to 2031.
The global plastic bottles market size was US$ 171.2 billion in 2021. The global plastic bottles market is forecast to grow to US$ 299.2 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Factors Influencing the Market
Plastic packaging is gaining significant traction due to its convenience and low weight. In addition, the cheap production costs of plastics are forecast to fuel the growth of the overall plastic bottles market.
Plastic bottles find their wide applications in food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, household care, and other sectors. Thus, the growth of these segments will drive the plastic bottles market forward.
In the healthcare segment, the growing prevalence of diseases and rising demand for novel drugs will benefit the plastic bottles market.
Growing urbanization and increasing awareness about plant-based cosmetics will also contribute to the growth of the plastic bottles market. On the contrary, environmental concerns associated with the use of plastic may limit the growth of the overall market during the forecast period.
Regional Analysis
The Asia-Pacific plastic bottles market is forecast to grow at the highest growth rate. It is attributed to the large population base and rapidly growing food and beverage industry. Furthermore, the growing prevalence of diseases and rising demand for efficient drugs will upsurge the demand for plastic bottles as efficient containers. As a result, it will fuel the growth of the plastic bottles market. Furthermore, the growing urban population and upsurging demand for innovative and easy-to-carry products will benefit the plastic bottles market. On the contrary, increasing usage of plastic bottles is causing disastrous environmental impact in the region, which may hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The wake of the pandemic upsurged the demand for pharmaceuticals and food &beverage. As a result, it has been beneficial for the global plastic bottles market. In addition, the market witnessed upsurging demand for innovative and easy-to-carry products, providing companies several opportunities to outgrow competitors. On the contrary, the challenges associated with the manufacturing of plastic bottles have hampered the growth of the market to some extent. The market witnessed various obstacles during the initial phase of the pandemic, all due to imposed lockdown and restrictions.
Competitors in the Market
- Amcor Limited
- Cospack America Corporation
- BERICAP GmbH & Co. KG
- Rexam, Inc.
- Berry Global, Inc.
- Graham Packaging Company Inc.
- Container Corporation of Canada
- Ontario Plastic Container Producers Ltd.
- Constar International, Inc.
- Alpha Packaging
- Alpack Plastics
- Plastipak Holdings, Inc.
- Resilux NV
- Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
The global plastic bottles market segmentation focuses on Raw Materials, End-User, and Region.
By Raw Material Outlook
- PET
- PP
- LDPE
- HDPE
- Other Raw Materials
By End-Users Outlook
- Beverages
- Food
- Pharmaceuticals
- Cosmetics
- Household Care
- Other End-user Verticals
By Regional Outlook
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
