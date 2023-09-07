Plastic Bottles Market is expected to witness Incredible Growth during 2023-2031

The “Plastic Bottles Market” 2023-2031 Research Report provides both qualitative and quantitative insights into global market growth factors, limitations, opportunities, and challenges. It offers comprehensive market data on key players and revenue forecasts. The report includes revenue growth statistics for various regional and country-level markets, along with insights into competition and detailed company analyses for the projected period. The Plastic Bottles Market Report covers growth drivers, current market share, adoption of various types, technologies, applications, and regional trends up to 2031.

The global plastic bottles market size was US$ 171.2 billion in 2021. The global plastic bottles market is forecast to grow to US$ 299.2 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

Plastic packaging is gaining significant traction due to its convenience and low weight. In addition, the cheap production costs of plastics are forecast to fuel the growth of the overall plastic bottles market.

Plastic bottles find their wide applications in food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, household care, and other sectors. Thus, the growth of these segments will drive the plastic bottles market forward.

In the healthcare segment, the growing prevalence of diseases and rising demand for novel drugs will benefit the plastic bottles market.

Growing urbanization and increasing awareness about plant-based cosmetics will also contribute to the growth of the plastic bottles market. On the contrary, environmental concerns associated with the use of plastic may limit the growth of the overall market during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific plastic bottles market is forecast to grow at the highest growth rate. It is attributed to the large population base and rapidly growing food and beverage industry. Furthermore, the growing prevalence of diseases and rising demand for efficient drugs will upsurge the demand for plastic bottles as efficient containers. As a result, it will fuel the growth of the plastic bottles market. Furthermore, the growing urban population and upsurging demand for innovative and easy-to-carry products will benefit the plastic bottles market. On the contrary, increasing usage of plastic bottles is causing disastrous environmental impact in the region, which may hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The wake of the pandemic upsurged the demand for pharmaceuticals and food &beverage. As a result, it has been beneficial for the global plastic bottles market. In addition, the market witnessed upsurging demand for innovative and easy-to-carry products, providing companies several opportunities to outgrow competitors. On the contrary, the challenges associated with the manufacturing of plastic bottles have hampered the growth of the market to some extent. The market witnessed various obstacles during the initial phase of the pandemic, all due to imposed lockdown and restrictions.

Competitors in the Market

Amcor Limited

Cospack America Corporation

BERICAP GmbH & Co. KG

Rexam, Inc.

Berry Global, Inc.

Graham Packaging Company Inc.

Container Corporation of Canada

Ontario Plastic Container Producers Ltd.

Constar International, Inc.

Alpha Packaging

Alpack Plastics

Plastipak Holdings, Inc.

Resilux NV

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global plastic bottles market segmentation focuses on Raw Materials, End-User, and Region.

By Raw Material Outlook

PET

PP

LDPE

HDPE

Other Raw Materials

By End-Users Outlook

Beverages

Food

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Household Care

Other End-user Verticals

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

