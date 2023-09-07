High-Performance Computing (HPC) Market advanced technology, future potential, forecast 2023-2031

The “High-Performance Computing (HPC) Market” 2023-2031 Research Report provides both qualitative and quantitative insights into global market growth factors, limitations, opportunities, and challenges. It offers comprehensive market data on key players and revenue forecasts. The report includes revenue growth statistics for various regional and country-level markets, along with insights into competition and detailed company analyses for the projected period. The High-Performance Computing (HPC) Market Report covers growth drivers, current market share, adoption of various types, technologies, applications, and regional trends up to 2031.

The global High-Performance Computing (HPC) market size was US$ 38.0 billion in 2021. The global High-Performance Computing (HPC) market is forecast to grow to US$ 57.9 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

High-Performance Computer (HPC) integrates computing resources to perform High-Performance capabilities. HPC systems include a range of servers and microservers utilized for highly computational or data-intensive tasks.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing demand for incorporating machine learning to gain a brand advantage, especially in public-centric services, will drive the global High-Performance Computing (HPC) market forward. In addition, the rising adoption of autonomous vehicles will benefit the global High-Performance Computing (HPC) market.

Growing advancements in the High-Performance Computing (HPC) market will drive the overall industry forward. For instance, Intel launched Cascade Lake Advanced Performance (AP), a 48-core Xeon variant, in 2018. The solution was designed for the most demanding high-performance computing (HPC), artificial intelligence (AI), and infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) workload. Thus, such advancements will boost the growth of the global High-Performance Computing (HPC) market.

The increasing demand for high-efficiency computing across various industrial verticals, such as research, finance, medical, geological exploration and analysis, government and defense, etc., will fuel the growth of the global High-Performance Computing (HPC) market.

The growing adoption of cloud computing, together with growing initiatives by governments aiming at digitalization, will escalate the growth of the global High-Performance Computing (HPC) market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

HPC is widely used for monitoring and mitigating the effects of climate change and producing safer and greener vehicles. Supercomputers were actively involved in the healthcare sector, which has been beneficial for the global High-Performance Computing (HPC) market even during the pandemic.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific High-Performance Computing (HPC) market is forecast to emerge as the largest market. India and China are forecast to hold dominance in the cloud HPC market due to the growing contribution of governments. For instance, the “National AI Development Plan” was introduced in China in July 2017. Through this program, the government is expected to invest nearly US$ 22.15 billion in artificial intelligence research by 2020 and US$ 59.07 billion by 2025. Such initiatives are forecast to benefit the Asia-Pacific High-Performance Computing (HPC) market during the forecast period. In addition, the rising awareness about the cost-effective benefits of cloud HPC over conventional HPC will escalate the growth of the High-Performance Computing (HPC) market during the analysis period.

Competitors in the Market

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Intel Corporation

International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

NEC Corporation

Sugon Information Industry Co. Ltd

Microsoft Corporation

Dell Technologies Inc.

Dassault Systemes SE

Lenovo Group Ltd.

Amazon Web Series

NVIDIA Corporation

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global High-Performance Computing (HPC) market segmentation focuses on Deployment, Organization, Component, Application, and Region.

By Deployment Type

Cloud-Based

Web-Based

By Organization Size

SMEs

Large Enterprises

By Component

Hardware

Solution

Services

By Application

Ultra-Wideband Technology

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi

Others

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

