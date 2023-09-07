Fire Protection Systems Market Analysis, Growth Rate, Key Companies Profiled and New Trend Analysis Forecast to 2023-2031

The “Fire Protection Systems Market” 2023-2031 Research Report provides both qualitative and quantitative insights into global market growth factors, limitations, opportunities, and challenges. It offers comprehensive market data on key players and revenue forecasts. The report includes revenue growth statistics for various regional and country-level markets, along with insights into competition and detailed company analyses for the projected period. The Fire Protection Systems Market Report covers growth drivers, current market share, adoption of various types, technologies, applications, and regional trends up to 2031.

The global fire protection systems market was US$ 72.1 billion in 2021. The global fire protection systems market is forecast to grow to US$ 123.1 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Fire protection systems are deployed in commercial, industrial, governmental, and institutional sectors to suppress and control fire through automatic detectors. The fire protection systems contain fire detection, fire response, and fire management systems. It also includes fire analysis software.

Factors Influencing the Market

The rising demand for fire protection systems to reduce the possibility of fire will drive the industry forward. In addition, the rising incidences of fire breakouts in industries, residential and other sectors will upsurge the demand for fire protection systems in the coming years.

Fire protection systems are highly efficient in alarming people and reducing the probability of damage caused. Thus, the growing awareness about the necessity and benefits of fire protection systems will fuel the growth of the global fire protection systems market during the forecast period.

Growing residential & non-residential construction activities and rising number of government investments to ensure the safety of the consumers will also upsurge the demand for fire protection systems during the study period. For instance, the government of Canada invested nearly $34 million annually on fire protection services between 2018 and 2019. Thus, such investments are likely to benefit the global fire protection systems market.

Fluctuations in the cost of raw materials may limit the growth of the global fire protection systems market. On the contrary, growing technological advancements to ensure the safety & security of the place and people will upsurge the demand for fire protection systems. For instance, Securiton AG unveiled FidesNet, aspirating Smoke Detectors (ASD), in April 2020. Moreover, Gentex Corporation manufactured smart lighting technology in January 2020. More such advancements will gain significance in the coming years.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic halted industrial activities. As a result, it hampered the demand for fire protection systems. In addition, the fire protection system manufacturers also witnessed various obstacles, such as a shortage of raw materials and delays in R&D activities. Thus, all of these factors have negatively affected the global fire protection systems market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific fire protection systems market is forecast to grow at the highest growth rate. The region registers the highest adoption of fire protection systems, majorly in developing countries like China, Japan, and India. Furthermore, growing industrialization and rapid urbanization will upsurge the demand for fire protection systems.

Competitors in the Market

Gentex Corporation

Halma Plc

Hochiki Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls International Plc.

Minimax Viking GmbH

Robert Bosch GmbH

Securiton AG

Siemens AG

Raytheon Technologies

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global fire protection systems market segmentation focuses on Product, Type, End-User, and Region.

By Product Type

Fire Detection

Fire Response

Fire Suppression

Fire Analysis

By Type

Active fire protection systems

Passive fire protection systems

By End-User

Commercial

Industrial

Governmental

Institutional

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

Key Questions Answered in The Report:

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Who are the Leading key gamers and what are their Key Business plans in the close to future?

What will be the market increase price and measurement in the coming year?

What are the principal key elements riding the market?

What are the key market tendencies impacting the increase of the world Market?

Which are Trending elements influencing the market shares of the pinnacle areas throughout the globe?

What is the have an effect on of The Russia-Ukraine Crisis on the modern industry?

Who are the key gamers and what are their strategies in the international Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats confronted by using the carriers in the world Market?

What industrial trends, drivers, and challenges are manipulating its growth?

What are the key consequences of the 5 forces evaluation of the world industry?

