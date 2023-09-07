Home Water Filtration Systems Market 2023-2031 Pin-Point Analysis and Future Growth Strategies

The “Home Water Filtration Systems Market” 2023-2031 Research Report provides both qualitative and quantitative insights into global market growth factors, limitations, opportunities, and challenges. It offers comprehensive market data on key players and revenue forecasts. The report includes revenue growth statistics for various regional and country-level markets, along with insights into competition and detailed company analyses for the projected period. The Home Water Filtration Systems Market Report covers growth drivers, current market share, adoption of various types, technologies, applications, and regional trends up to 2031.
The global home water filtration systems market was US$ 9.37 billion in 2021. The global home water filtration systems market is forecast to grow to US$ 12.73 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Factors Influencing the Market
Lack of access to safe water majorly in urban areas will drive the global home water filtration systems market forward. In addition, growing urbanization and industrialization will escalate the growth of the home water filtration systems market in the coming years. Industrial waste contaminates the water. Moreover, the unavailability of soft water will upsurge the demand for efficient home water filtration systems during the study period.
Growing public awareness about the benefits of home water filtration systems will contribute to the growth of the global home water filtration systems market.
The rising prevalence of water-borne diseases will upsurge the demand for home water filtration systems during the study period. Contaminated water and poor sanitation can cause various diseases, such as cholera, hepatitis A, typhoid dysentery, polio, diarrhea, etc. Thus, the rising prevalence of these diseases will upsurge the demand for home water filtration systems during the study period.
The surging number of technological advancements and research activities will escalate the growth of the home water filtration system market. For instance, Engineers at MIT unveiled a new approach for eliminating lead or other heavy metal contaminants from water in September 2021.
Regional Analysis
The Asia-Pacific home water filtration system market is forecast to grow at the fastest rate. It is due to the poor sewage disposal mechanisms and low and ineffective public water treatment plants in various economies. Further, the rising prevalence of water-borne diseases such as typhoid will fuel the growth of the Asia-Pacific home water filtration system market.
Followed by Asia-Pacific, North America is forecast to register a significant growth rate. It is due to the unavailability of safe drinking water.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic created disruptions in various industries. Due to the pandemic, the demand for safe drinking water increased abruptly. However, the manufacturing units observed numerous challenges, such as shortage of raw material, delays in R&D, and import-export challenges. Thus, it hampered the growth of the home water filtration system industry. However, the wake of the pandemic raised awareness about hygiene and health. As a result, the demand for healthy drinking water upsurged, which has been beneficial for the overall market.
Competitors in the Market
- Best Water Technology Group
- Kent RO System Ltd.
- Brita Gmbh
- Eureka Forbes Limited
- Tata Chemicals
- HaloSource Inc.
- Panasonic
- Amway Corporation
- Aquasana
- Ispring Water Systems
- Culligan
- GE Water & Process Technologies Inc.
- Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
The global home water filtration systems market segmentation focuses on Product, Distribution Channel, End-User, and Region.
By Product Type Outlook
- Whole House
- Under The Sink
- Countertop
- Pitchers & Dispensers
- Faucet
- Shower Mounted
- Inline
By Distribution Channel Outlook
- Offline
- Online
By End User Outlook
- Drinking
- Cooking
- Bathing
- Laundry & Appliances
By Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
