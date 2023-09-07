Smart Waste Management Market Size, Share, Business Growth, Global Trend, Prominent Players and Forecast 2031

The “Smart Waste Management Market” 2023-2031 Research Report provides both qualitative and quantitative insights into global market growth factors, limitations, opportunities, and challenges. It offers comprehensive market data on key players and revenue forecasts. The report includes revenue growth statistics for various regional and country-level markets, along with insights into competition and detailed company analyses for the projected period. The Smart Waste Management Market Report covers growth drivers, current market share, adoption of various types, technologies, applications, and regional trends up to 2031.
The global smart waste management market size was US$ 1,525.6 million in 2021. The global smart waste management market is forecast to grow to US$ 4,993.5 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Smart waste management uses sensors to track the live status of the place remotely. It also helps observe the historical data gathered by sensors and databases.
Factors Influencing the Market
The convenience of smart waste management practices will fuel the growth of the smart waste management market. In addition, the IoT-enabled services offer high accuracy at a low cost. It also reduces the cost of labor. Thus, all of these factors will contribute to the growth of the smart waste management market.
Stringent government regulations for waste management will also benefit the smart waste management market. In addition, growing technological innovations such as IoT and cloud-based smart waste bins will gain significant traction in the coming years.
Growing awareness among the general public about the hazardous health effects of waste will also surge the growth of the smart waste management market.
Growing urbanization will contribute to the growth of the smart waste management market. In addition, growing industrialization and increasing industrial waste will upsurge the demand for smart waste management services, thereby boosting the growth of the market.
Lack of efficient connectivity may limit the growth of the smart waste management market. On the contrary, growing technological advancements will escalate the growth of the smart waste management market.
Regional Analysis
The Asia-Pacific smart waste management market is forecast to grow at the highest growth rate. It is due to growing urbanization and industrialization across the region. In addition, the growing urban population and improvements in infrastructure will drive the waste management market forward.
Growing concerns over the environment and favorable initiatives by government bodies will also benefit the smart waste management market.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic upsurged the demand for smart solutions. However, the rapidly growing urbanization took a slow pace due to stringent regulations imposed by government bodies. Furthermore, the wake of the pandemic hampered manufacturing activities, which ultimately affected the development of smart waste management solutions. The terror of the infection also caused a labor shortage in various areas. Thus, all these factors have negatively impacted the global smart waste management market.
Competitors in the Market
- Covanta Holding Corporation
- SUEZ Environmental Services
- Republic Services Inc
- Waste Management Inc
- Sensoneo J.s.a.
- Bigbelly Inc
- Urbiotica
- Ecube Labs Co Ltd
- Enevo Oy
- Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
The global smart waste management market segmentation focuses on Component, Waste, Method, Application, and Region.
By Component Outlook
- Fleet Management
- Remote Monitoring
- Data Analytics & Advanced Reporting
- Network Management
- Asset Management
- Services
- Professional Services
- Managed Services
By Waste Type Outlook
- Solid Waste
- Special Waste
- E-Waste
By Method Outlook
- Smart Collection
- Smart Processing
- Smart Disposal
- Smart Energy Recovery
By Application Outlook
- Residential
- Commercial
- Industrial
By Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
