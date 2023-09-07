Electrical Steel Market is Anticipated to Grow Witnessing a Steady CAGR during the Forecast 2023-2031

The “Electrical Steel Market” 2023-2031 Research Report provides both qualitative and quantitative insights into global market growth factors, limitations, opportunities, and challenges. It offers comprehensive market data on key players and revenue forecasts. The report includes revenue growth statistics for various regional and country-level markets, along with insights into competition and detailed company analyses for the projected period. The Electrical Steel Market Report covers growth drivers, current market share, adoption of various types, technologies, applications, and regional trends up to 2031.

The global electrical steel market size was US$ 15.7 billion in 2021. The global electrical steel market is forecast to grow to US$ 24.1 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report @-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol762

Electrical steel contains 6.5% silicon content, which reduces heat dissipation. The silicon content in the electric steel increases resistivity and minimizes hysteresis loss.

Factors Influencing the Market

The wide applications of electrical steel in generators, solenoid, electric motors, relay, etc., will drive the growth of the global electrical steel industry. In addition, the rising adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) will contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period. Electrical steel contains specific magnetic properties which are highly efficient for rotors and stators in the motor. In addition, it improves the efficiency of the motor by reducing the core energy loss. Such benefits are forecast to propel the electrical steel market forward during the forecast period.

The growing demand for efficient power transformers may offer ample growth opportunities for the electrical steel market. On the contrary, the volatile price of raw materials may limit the market growth during the analysis period.

The rising demand for efficient transformers has also forced the companies to expand their production capacity, which will benefit the overall electrical steel market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The global electrical steel market witnessed various repercussions on supply-chain activities and sales due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The pandemic caused a significant loss in revenue due to a halt on manufacturing activities. However, market players are focusing on innovative strategies to overcome these losses and expand their production capacity. For instance, Shougang Qian’an Electric Vehicle Electrical Steel Co., Ltd. ordered a 6-stand Hyper Universal Crown Control mill in April 2020. The aim of this initiative is to produce high-grade electrical steels from Primetals Technologies.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific electrical steel market is forecast to emerge as the largest electrical steel market. It is owing to the rising emphasis on power generation and EV production in the countries like China and Japan. As a result, it may upsurge the demand for efficient electric motors and charging stations, which will benefit the electrical steel industry. Europe is forecast to emerge as the second-largest market for electrical steel. It is due to the growing consumption of electrical steel by end-users in the region.

Get a Free Sample PDF copy of the report @-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol762

Competitors in the Market

ArcelorMittal

Baosteel Group Hu

Aperam

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.

Nippon Steel Corporation

Slovenian Steel Group

POSCO

Tata Steel

Voestalpine AG.

Allengency Technologies

Union Electric Steel Corporation

Electrosteel Limited

Thyssenkrupp AG

Wuhan Iron & Steel Corporation

JSW Steel

Angang Steel Company Limited

Essar Steel

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global electrical steel market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, and Region.

By Type Outlook

Grain-Oriented Electrical Steel

Non-Grain-Oriented Electrical Steel

By Application Outlook

Transformers

Motors

Generators

Others

Download Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report ) @-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol762

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

Key Questions Answered in The Report:

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Who are the Leading key gamers and what are their Key Business plans in the close to future?

What will be the market increase price and measurement in the coming year?

What are the principal key elements riding the market?

What are the key market tendencies impacting the increase of the world Market?

Which are Trending elements influencing the market shares of the pinnacle areas throughout the globe?

What is the have an effect on of The Russia-Ukraine Crisis on the modern industry?

Who are the key gamers and what are their strategies in the international Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats confronted by using the carriers in the world Market?

What industrial trends, drivers, and challenges are manipulating its growth?

What are the key consequences of the 5 forces evaluation of the world industry?

Access Full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol762

About Report Ocean:

Report Ocean is a renowned provider of market research reports, offering high-quality insights to clients in various industries. Their goal is to assist clients in achieving their top line and bottom line objectives, thereby enhancing their market share in today’s competitive environment. As a trusted source for innovative market research reports, Report Ocean serves as a comprehensive solution for individuals, organizations, and industries seeking valuable market intelligence.

Contact Information:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, United States

Telephone: +1 888 212 3539 (US – Toll-Free)

For more information and to explore their offerings, visit their website at:https://www.reportocean.com/