Display Market Geographical Segmentation By Forecast Revenue 2023-2031

The “Display Market” 2023-2031 Research Report provides both qualitative and quantitative insights into global market growth factors, limitations, opportunities, and challenges. It offers comprehensive market data on key players and revenue forecasts. The report includes revenue growth statistics for various regional and country-level markets, along with insights into competition and detailed company analyses for the projected period. The Display Market Report covers growth drivers, current market share, adoption of various types, technologies, applications, and regional trends up to 2031.
The global display market size was US$ 155.4 billion in 2021. The global display market is forecast to grow to US$ 281.7 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Factors Influencing the Market
The wide applications of display technology in smartphones & tablets, smart wearables, television, digital signage, laptops, and vehicles will drive the global display market forward. In addition, the rising demand for flexible display technology due to its advantages, such as flexible nature, lightweight, low power consumption, etc., will escalate the growth of the market during the forecast period.
The rising demand for wearable technology will fuel the growth of the global display market. Moreover, the rapidly growing automotive industry is forecast to benefit the global display market during the study period.
Growing advancements in display technology are forecast to accelerate the growth of the market. Furthermore, growing strategies by industry players will drive the global display market forward. For instance, Japan Display Inc. unveiled a 3.25-inch 1001ppi low-temperature polysilicon (LTPS) TFT LCD in 2018.
The growing popularity of touch-based devices will offer lucrative growth opportunities for the global display market. Furthermore, increasing employment rate and soaring demand for desktop PCs, notebooks, and tablets will contribute to the growth of the global display market during the forecast period.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The wake of the pandemic has affected various end-use industries of the display market. Automotive and consumer electronics segments witnessed losses due to the COVID-19 outbreak. However, the demand for wearable technology surged abruptly due to rising health concerns. Furthermore, the stagnant demand for laptops and mobile phones due to remote working culture and online education systems accelerated the growth of the display market.
Regional Analysis
The Asia-Pacific display market is forecast to grow at the highest growth rate. It is owing to the growing adoption of new technologies, like automotive display, OLED display, micro-LED display, etc. In addition, the presence of a large population in China and India will benefit the display industry. The region is also home to the largest automotive and consumer electronics industry, which will contribute to the growth of the display market during the forecast period. Further, the presence of prominent industry players, such as Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. and LG Display Co. Ltd., will benefit the market throughout the study period.
Competitors in the Market
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- LG Display Co. Ltd.
- E Ink Holdings Inc.
- Hannstar Display Corporation
- AU Optronics
- Japan Display Inc.
- NEC Display Solutions
- Corning Incorporated
- Sony Corporation
- Kent Displays Inc.
- Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
The global display market segmentation focuses on Display, Application, Technology, Industry Vertical, and Region.
By Display Type Outlook
- Flat Panel Display
- Flexible Panel Display
- Transparent Panel Display
By Application Outlook
- Smartphone & Tablet
- Smart Wearable
- Television and Digital Signage
- PC & Laptop
- Vehicle Display
- Others
By Technology Outlook
- OLED
- Quantum Dot
- LED
- Electronic Paper
- LCD
- Others
By Industry Vertical Outlook
- Healthcare
- Consumer Electronics
- Retail
- BFSI
- Military & Defense
- Transportation
- Others
By Regional Outlook
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Table of Content:
- Report Overview
- Global Growth Trends
- Competition Landscape by Key Players
- Data Segments
- North America Market Analysis
- Europe Market Analysis
- Asia-Pacific Market Analysis
- Latin America Market Analysis
- Middle East & Africa Market Analysis
- Key Players Profiles Market Analysis
- Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions
- Appendix
Key Questions Answered in The Report:
- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
- Who are the Leading key gamers and what are their Key Business plans in the close to future?
- What will be the market increase price and measurement in the coming year?
- What are the principal key elements riding the market?
- What are the key market tendencies impacting the increase of the world Market?
- Which are Trending elements influencing the market shares of the pinnacle areas throughout the globe?
- What is the have an effect on of The Russia-Ukraine Crisis on the modern industry?
- Who are the key gamers and what are their strategies in the international Market?
- What are the market opportunities and threats confronted by using the carriers in the world Market?
- What industrial trends, drivers, and challenges are manipulating its growth?
- What are the key consequences of the 5 forces evaluation of the world industry?
