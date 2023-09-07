Display Market Geographical Segmentation By Forecast Revenue 2023-2031

The “Display Market” 2023-2031 Research Report provides both qualitative and quantitative insights into global market growth factors, limitations, opportunities, and challenges. It offers comprehensive market data on key players and revenue forecasts. The report includes revenue growth statistics for various regional and country-level markets, along with insights into competition and detailed company analyses for the projected period. The Display Market Report covers growth drivers, current market share, adoption of various types, technologies, applications, and regional trends up to 2031.

The global display market size was US$ 155.4 billion in 2021. The global display market is forecast to grow to US$ 281.7 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

The wide applications of display technology in smartphones & tablets, smart wearables, television, digital signage, laptops, and vehicles will drive the global display market forward. In addition, the rising demand for flexible display technology due to its advantages, such as flexible nature, lightweight, low power consumption, etc., will escalate the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The rising demand for wearable technology will fuel the growth of the global display market. Moreover, the rapidly growing automotive industry is forecast to benefit the global display market during the study period.

Growing advancements in display technology are forecast to accelerate the growth of the market. Furthermore, growing strategies by industry players will drive the global display market forward. For instance, Japan Display Inc. unveiled a 3.25-inch 1001ppi low-temperature polysilicon (LTPS) TFT LCD in 2018.

The growing popularity of touch-based devices will offer lucrative growth opportunities for the global display market. Furthermore, increasing employment rate and soaring demand for desktop PCs, notebooks, and tablets will contribute to the growth of the global display market during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The wake of the pandemic has affected various end-use industries of the display market. Automotive and consumer electronics segments witnessed losses due to the COVID-19 outbreak. However, the demand for wearable technology surged abruptly due to rising health concerns. Furthermore, the stagnant demand for laptops and mobile phones due to remote working culture and online education systems accelerated the growth of the display market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific display market is forecast to grow at the highest growth rate. It is owing to the growing adoption of new technologies, like automotive display, OLED display, micro-LED display, etc. In addition, the presence of a large population in China and India will benefit the display industry. The region is also home to the largest automotive and consumer electronics industry, which will contribute to the growth of the display market during the forecast period. Further, the presence of prominent industry players, such as Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. and LG Display Co. Ltd., will benefit the market throughout the study period.

Competitors in the Market

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

LG Display Co. Ltd.

E Ink Holdings Inc.

Hannstar Display Corporation

AU Optronics

Japan Display Inc.

NEC Display Solutions

Corning Incorporated

Sony Corporation

Kent Displays Inc.

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global display market segmentation focuses on Display, Application, Technology, Industry Vertical, and Region.

By Display Type Outlook

Flat Panel Display

Flexible Panel Display

Transparent Panel Display

By Application Outlook

Smartphone & Tablet

Smart Wearable

Television and Digital Signage

PC & Laptop

Vehicle Display

Others

By Technology Outlook

OLED

Quantum Dot

LED

Electronic Paper

LCD

Others

By Industry Vertical Outlook

Healthcare

Consumer Electronics

Retail

BFSI

Military & Defense

Transportation

Others

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

Key Questions Answered in The Report:

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Who are the Leading key gamers and what are their Key Business plans in the close to future?

What will be the market increase price and measurement in the coming year?

What are the principal key elements riding the market?

What are the key market tendencies impacting the increase of the world Market?

Which are Trending elements influencing the market shares of the pinnacle areas throughout the globe?

What is the have an effect on of The Russia-Ukraine Crisis on the modern industry?

Who are the key gamers and what are their strategies in the international Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats confronted by using the carriers in the world Market?

What industrial trends, drivers, and challenges are manipulating its growth?

What are the key consequences of the 5 forces evaluation of the world industry?

