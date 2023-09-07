Taiwan seeks to attract 320,000 foreign students by 2030

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan is ramping up its effort to woo international students to fill labor gaps through an initiative that involves language training, scholarships, and other incentives.

A budget of NT$5.2 billion (US$162 million) will be set aside for the project, which seeks to attract 320,000 foreign students by 2023. An estimated 210,000 students in the program are expected to stay in Taiwan for work, said the Ministry of Education (MOE).

A total of 10 overseas bases will be established by 2025 to promote the campaign, with priority given to countries in the New Southbound Policy like Vietnam, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

The bases will be tasked with arranging Mandarin courses, exchange programs, and enrollment of students in specialized degree programs in collaboration with businesses and universities. Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), as well as semiconductors and finance, will be the primary areas of study for interested applicants, said the MOE.

Qualified students for the degree programs will receive a grant from the National Development Fund for up to two years along with an internship premium by participating companies. They must work in Taiwan for at least two years after completing their study.