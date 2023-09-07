US Navy minesweeper docks in Japan's Ishigaki Island

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A U.S. Navy minesweeper docked at Ishigaki Port in Japan’s Okinawa Prefecture on Thursday (Sept. 7) morning for the first time in 14 years, Ryukyu Shimpo reported.

The move is likely a response to rising tensions in the Taiwan Strait and near the Diaoyu Islands, which are claimed by Taiwan, Japan, and China. Additionally, it is part of the broader policy of the U.S. and Japan to expand the use of civilian ports in the Ryukyu Islands and Okinawa.

The minesweeper is an Avenger-class mine countermeasures ship deployed at the Sasebo Base in Nagasaki Prefecture. It arrived at approximately 9 a.m. local time and is expected to depart around 3 p.m. on Friday (Sept. 8).

The minesweeper's stop at Ishigaki Port is the first since April 2009.

The Ishigaki City government said that the purpose of the U.S. Navy's visit is for "crew rest and supplies," and approximately 60 personnel are expected to come ashore on Ishigaki Island.

On Monday (Sept. 4), U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson and Philippine Navy guided-missile frigate BRP Jose Rizal jointly sailed in the South China Sea.