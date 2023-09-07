Father and son arrested for growing marijuana in central Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A 45-year-old man and his 18-year-old son were arrested for illegally growing marijuana in the Hemei area outside Changhua City after police discovered more than 300 marijuana plants in a building on their rented property.

The suspect, surnamed Yang (楊), reportedly taught himself to grow marijuana using online guides. He also told officers that he was able to purchase seeds using the Chinese online shopping service Taobao, reported UDN.

Investigators in nearby Taichung were reportedly made aware of Yang’s operation over six months ago after neighbors reported strong odors coming from the property. They alerted authorities in Changhua who began an investigation.

After months of monitoring the property, officers conducted a search on Sunday (Sept. 3) and discovered 2.7 kilograms of dried product and 338 plants being cultivated. Yang was also employing his son, who recently turned 18, to assist with the operation.

UDN reported that Yang is the subject of another unresolved criminal case, and will therefore be detained without bond until his court dates. The son was also arrested for his involvement, but he will be tried as a juvenile since he was under 18 when his father asked him to begin helping him with the operation.



Plants and greenhouse equipment seized by police on Sept. 3. (CNA photo)