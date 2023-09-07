Commercial Boiler Market to Witness Heightened Revenue Growth During the Forecast Period 2023-2031

The “Commercial Boiler Market” 2023-2031 Research Report provides both qualitative and quantitative insights into global market growth factors, limitations, opportunities, and challenges. It offers comprehensive market data on key players and revenue forecasts. The report includes revenue growth statistics for various regional and country-level markets, along with insights into competition and detailed company analyses for the projected period. The Commercial Boiler Market Report covers growth drivers, current market share, adoption of various types, technologies, applications, and regional trends up to 2031.

The global commercial boiler market size was US$ 1.97 billion in 2021. The global commercial boiler market is forecast to grow to US$ 2.7 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

Rising investments in the expansion of the urban sector will fuel the growth of the global commercial boiler market. In addition, growing energy standards will benefit the commercial boiler industry during the forecast period.

Modern heating systems are more efficient and have fewer breakdowns. Such benefits are forecast to upsurge its demand during the forecast period. In addition to that, growing initiatives by government bodies aiming at reducing carbon footprint across commercial institutions will benefit the overall commercial boiler market. On the contrary, the high production costs of the commercial boilers may hold down the global commercial boiler industry.

Rapidly expanding commercial tourism infrastructure will contribute to the growth of the global commercial boiler market. The market is also driven by the rising number of commercial and residential buildings and the increasing safety rules for heating equipment.

Commercial boilers find their wide applications in various end-use verticals, such as offices, hospitals, educational institutions, lodging, etc. Thus, the vast applications of commercial boilers will drive the overall market forward.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic led to worldwide lockdown, which resulted in the suspension of various activities in lodging, educational institutions, etc. The stringent regulations led to a halt in the oil & gas, food & beverages, and other industry. As a result, it also hampered the growth of the global commercial boiler market.

The expansion of diverse end-use sectors is hampered by significant demand-supply gaps and variations in government policy. The COVID-19 epidemic has changed the outlook of the commercial boiler industry due to changes in consumer choices and immediate and long-term impact on business.

Regional Analysis

Europe is forecast to hold the highest share in the global commercial boiler market, owing to the presence of large educational institutions and healthcare facilities in the UK. These units require commercial boiler units to meet the heating demand in extremely cold weather. Furthermore, the rapidly growing retail and the healthcare sectors are forecast to upsurge the demand for commercial boiler business in the UK. Moreover, the market is witnessing substantial demand to replace traditional boilers with new commercial boilers because of a rising preference for environment-friendly energy products. As a result, the European market for commercial boilers will grow at a significant pace during the forecast period.

Competitors in the Market

A.O. Smith Corporation

Cochran Limited

Bosch Thermotechnology

Cleaver-Brooks

Parker Boiler

Slant/Fin Corporation

Superior Boiler Works, Inc.

Fulton Boiler Company

Vaillant Group

Weil-McLain

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global commercial boiler market segmentation focuses on Fuel, Technology, Capacity, End-Users, and Region.

By Fuel Type

Natural Gas

Oil

Coal

Others

By Technology

Condensing

Non-Condensing

By Capacity

Less than 10 MMBtu/hr

10-50 MMBtu/hr

Others

By End-User

Offices

Hospitals

Educational Institutions

Lodging

Others

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

Key Questions Answered in The Report:

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Who are the Leading key gamers and what are their Key Business plans in the close to future?

What will be the market increase price and measurement in the coming year?

What are the principal key elements riding the market?

What are the key market tendencies impacting the increase of the world Market?

Which are Trending elements influencing the market shares of the pinnacle areas throughout the globe?

What is the have an effect on of The Russia-Ukraine Crisis on the modern industry?

Who are the key gamers and what are their strategies in the international Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats confronted by using the carriers in the world Market?

What industrial trends, drivers, and challenges are manipulating its growth?

What are the key consequences of the 5 forces evaluation of the world industry?

