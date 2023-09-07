Head-Up Display Market 2023 |(CAGR) of 19.1%| Global Business Insights and Development Analysis to 2031

The “Head-Up Display Market” 2023-2031 Research Report provides both qualitative and quantitative insights into global market growth factors, limitations, opportunities, and challenges. It offers comprehensive market data on key players and revenue forecasts. The report includes revenue growth statistics for various regional and country-level markets, along with insights into competition and detailed company analyses for the projected period. The Head-Up Display Market Report covers growth drivers, current market share, adoption of various types, technologies, applications, and regional trends up to 2031.

The global head-up display market size was US$ 7.1 billion in 2021. The global head-up display market is forecast to grow to US$ 34.1 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Head-up displays are used to check the details related to current speed, road signs, etc. Due to these displays, users do not need to take away their gaze from the road. These displays also warn the drivers and pilots about the blind spots, thereby enhancing the safety of the automotive.

Factors Influencing the Market

The rising adoption of vehicles will primarily drive the global head-up display market forward. In addition, the growing urban population, combined with the rising demand for enhanced safety features, will boost the growth of the global head-up display market. According to a study by the State of the U.S. Automotive Industry and the American Automotive Policy Council, auto sales have increased from 10.4 million in 2009 to 17.4 million in 2018. Moreover, the data is expected to increase during the forecast period, which will benefit the global head-up display market.

Growing advancements in augmented reality technology will offer ample growth opportunities for the head-up display market. For instance, Panasonic unveiled a driverless automated valet parking system and an augmented reality head-up display in October 2019. Thus, the growing number of advancements will help the technology gain traction during the study period.

Other factors such as the rising penetration of head-up displays in the aerospace and defense sector will prompt market growth. On the contrary, the high cost of head-up displays may limit the growth of the market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The wake of the COVID-19 has adversely affected the both automotive and aerospace industry. Both the end-user industries of head-up display witnessed a significant drop in terms of revenue. In addition to that, the decline in airline passenger traffic and the sudden drop in the demand for automobiles negatively affected the global head-up display market. The pandemic led to various geopolitical uncertainties, which created numerous challenges for the market. Governments also prioritized the healthcare segment in order to tackle the situation. As a result, the market for head-up displays witnessed a drastic impact.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific head-up display market is forecast to emerge as the largest head-up display market during the forecast period. It is owing to the rising awareness about active safety systems in aircraft and automobiles. Furthermore, the growing demand for automobiles with advanced safety features will accelerate the growth of the head-up display market. Furthermore, the growing number of advancements in augmented reality technology will be opportunistic for the head-up display market during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

Bae Systems

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Nippon Seiki Co., Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Rockwell Collins

Stmicroelectronics

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Visteon Corporation

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global head-up display market segmentation focuses on Type, Technology, End-User, Sales Channel, and Region.

By Type Outlook

Windshield-based

Combiner-based

By Technology Outlook

Conventional

AR-based

By End-User Outlook

Aerospace Civil Military

Automotive

By Sales Channel Outlook

OEMs

Aftermarket

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

Key Questions Answered in The Report: ?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Who are the Leading key gamers and what are their Key Business plans in the close to future?

What will be the market increase price and measurement in the coming year?

What are the principal key elements riding the market?

What are the key market tendencies impacting the increase of the world Market?

Which are Trending elements influencing the market shares of the pinnacle areas throughout the globe?

What is the have an effect on of The Russia-Ukraine Crisis on the modern industry?

Who are the key gamers and what are their strategies in the international Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats confronted by using the carriers in the world Market?

What industrial trends, drivers, and challenges are manipulating its growth?

What are the key consequences of the 5 forces evaluation of the world industry?

