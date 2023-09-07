Gin Market top and key players current and future demand for 2023-2031 | US$ 18.6 billion

The “Gin Market” 2023-2031 Research Report provides both qualitative and quantitative insights into global market growth factors, limitations, opportunities, and challenges. It offers comprehensive market data on key players and revenue forecasts. The report includes revenue growth statistics for various regional and country-level markets, along with insights into competition and detailed company analyses for the projected period. The Gin Market Report covers growth drivers, current market share, adoption of various types, technologies, applications, and regional trends up to 2031.
The global gin market size was US$ 14.0 billion in 2021. The global gin market is forecast to grow to US$ 18.6 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Gin is a distilled alcoholic beverage that provides a diverse range of options to meet the growing demand for spirits.
Factors Influencing the Market
The alcoholic beverages market is evolving as a result of the rising demand for distilleries in the global beverages industry. Furthermore, growing alcohol consumption among the world’s young and millennial populations will contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Consumers can choose from a variety of alcoholic beverages on the market, including beer, wine, and spirits, with gin gaining popularity overseas. Thus, it is among the successful trends driving the gin market.
One of the most important forces driving the global alcoholic beverage market is premiumization. The popularity of mixed drinks and handcrafted cocktails has increased the demand for premium cocktails. Furthermore, the growing number of flavors and quality ingredients with a natural appeal, artificial colorants will boost the growth of the global market during the study period.
On the contrary, the harmful effects of alcoholic drinks may limit the growth of the global gin market. However, gin manufacturers are working on new launches and product innovations, which will significantly benefit the market during the forecast period.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The aftermath of the COVID-19 negatively impacted various sectors of the business world. The alcoholic beverages industry is one of the sectors that has suffered significant disruptions due to imposed lockdown and shutdown on retail stores. Consumer spending on alcoholic beverages such as vodka, whiskey, and gin has fallen even further due to the halt on clubs, restaurants, and other places. Thus, it negatively impacted the gin market.
Regional Analysis
The Asia-Pacific gin market is forecast to hold the highest share. The region is considered to be among the major hub with tremendous potential for alcoholic beverages. The large consumer base of the region, growing modernization, and increasing income level will drive the industry forward. The dominance of the region is also attributed to growing inclination towards western culture, dine-out trends, and exposure to pubs & restaurants. Furthermore, the increasing number of pubs and bars in the countries will escalate the growth of the Asia-pacific gin market during the forecast period.
Competitors in the Market
Key players profiled in the gin market analysis include:
- William Grant & Sons Limited
- Diageo plc.
- Bacardi Limited
- San Miguel Corporation
- Southwestern Distillery
- Pernod Ricard S.A.
- Davide Campari-Milano N.V.
- Lucas Bols
- Forest Spirits’ Gin
- Remy Cointreau
- Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
The global gin market segmentation focuses on Type, Price, Distribution Channel, and Region.
By Type
- London Dry Gin
- Old Tom Gin
- Plymouth Gin
- Others
By Price Point
- Standard
- Premium
- Luxury
By Distribution Channel
- On-trade
- Off-trade
By Regional Outlook
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
