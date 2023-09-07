Energy Bar Market 2023: Trends, Business Growth And Major Driving Factors 2031 | US$ 1171.8 million

The “Energy Bar Market” 2023-2031 Research Report provides both qualitative and quantitative insights into global market growth factors, limitations, opportunities, and challenges. It offers comprehensive market data on key players and revenue forecasts. The report includes revenue growth statistics for various regional and country-level markets, along with insights into competition and detailed company analyses for the projected period. The Energy Bar Market Report covers growth drivers, current market share, adoption of various types, technologies, applications, and regional trends up to 2031.

The global energy bar market size was US$ 651.0 million in 2021. The global energy bar market is forecast to grow to US$ 1171.8 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

Energy bars are made up of a large number of seeds, nuts, oats, and granola ingredients. These bars are considered efficient for boosting energy and help during short workouts like running. Moreover, these bars contain low sugar, which makes them suitable for a healthy diet. As a result of all these benefits, the global energy bars market is forecast to grow at a significant rate.

The growing interest of youth in athletics is forecast to drive the growth of the global energy bar market. In addition, the fact that energy bars are rich in fiber and help improve digestive health is forecast to fuel the growth of the overall market during the forecast period.

Evolving fitness trends will surge the demand for energy bars during the forecast period. On the contrary, changing consumer perceptions related to energy bars may limit the growth of the global market.

Changing lifestyles and busy schedules may upsurge the demands for alternative methods. As a result, it will boost the growth of the global energy bars market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The wake of the COVID-19 emerged as an opportunity for the global energy bars market. Due to the wake of the pandemic, gyms and other fitness centers were forced to shut the door for a considerable duration. As a result, the demand for energy bars increased among fitness enthusiasts in order to maintain a healthy diet. Apart from that, the demand for innovative snacks also surged during the pandemic due to its convenience of quick usage, storage, and high nutrition. Furthermore, the contribution of e-commerce platforms has significantly escalated the growth of the global energy bars market during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

North America’s market for energy bars is forecast to witness a significant jump in terms of revenue. It is attributed to the growing interest of youth in athletics. In addition, the growing interest of people in gyms and other fitness centers will contribute to the growth of the energy bars market.

The Asia-Pacific energy bars market is forecast to witness significant growth. It is owing to the growing population base and rising demand for healthy snacks and food supplements. Furthermore, increasing awareness about high nutritional intake will benefit the Asia-Pacific energy bars market.

Competitors in the Market

Cliff Bar & Company

Brighter Foods Ltd

General Mills Inc.

McKee Foods Corporation

Kind LLC

NuGo Nutrition

Probar LLC

Quest Nutrition

Premier Nutrition Inc.

Kellogg Company

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global energy bars market segmentation focuses on Type, Nature, Distribution Channel, and Region.

By Type Outlook

Protein Bar

Nutrition Bar

Cereal Bar

Fiber Bar

By Nature Outlook

Organic

Conventional

By Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Sales Channel

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

