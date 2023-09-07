Taiwanese open to visit Army's Hukou base on Sept. 24

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — To promote the military and foster a national defense mindset among Taiwanese, the Army will open its Hukou base to the public on Sunday (Sept. 24), Major General Yin Chang-rong (尹昌榮), Chief of Staff of the Army's Sixth Army Corps, said on Thursday (Sept 7).

The event will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday and include performances by the Armed Forces band and a drum group. Mirage 2000 fighter jets will put on a demonstration, as well as a military police motorcycle unit and an Army Aviation unit, CNA reported.

Yin said this is the first time in nine years that such an event will be held. Nearly 100,000 visitors are expected to attend, he said.

Visitors must bring their national identification cards or other identification documents with a photo such as driver's licenses, health insurance cards, etc., and follow the guidance of military personnel to enter the base. Those who do not bring identification will not be allowed to enter.

Foreign spouses or caregivers who do not possess national identification cards will be able to enter with their Taiwanese spouse or patient.

No election-related clothing or propaganda will be allowed inside the base. Carrying or using drones or remote-controlled aircraft will also be prohibited.