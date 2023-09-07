Fueling Gut Health: The Prebiotics Market 2023

The Prebiotics Market 2023 Report offers a profound analysis of the Prebiotics trade. It demonstrates a quick overview of trade knowledge and terminology of the market. The report highlights well known performers from the global And Prebiotics Market along with their contribution into the marketplace to see their progress at intervals the calculable time. The global Prebiotics investigation report covers recent improvements whereas forecasting the expansion of most players along with their market shares.

Target Audience of Prebiotics Market: Suppliers, Channel Partners, Production Companies, Market Consultants, Marketing Authorities, Research Institutions, Subject Matter Experts, Financial Institutions, Government Authorities.

Prebiotics Market Overview

Prebiotics are non-digestible dietary fibers that serve as a food source for beneficial gut bacteria. They promote digestive health by stimulating the growth and activity of these bacteria, which, in turn, provide various health benefits to the host. Prebiotics are found in foods such as garlic, onions, bananas, and chicory root, and they are also available as dietary supplements.

The global prebiotics market has grown significantly as awareness of gut health and its impact on overall well-being has increased. Consumers are increasingly seeking products that support a healthy gut microbiome, driving the demand for prebiotic-rich foods and supplements. The market is characterized by a focus on natural and plant-based sources of prebiotics and ongoing research into their potential health benefits, including improved digestion and immune function.

Prebiotics Market Key Takeaways:

Prebiotics Market Growth

The prebiotics market is witnessing substantial growth as consumers become more health-conscious and aware of the importance of gut health. Prebiotics, which promote the growth of beneficial gut bacteria, are increasingly incorporated into food and beverage products. The market’s growth is also fueled by ongoing research highlighting the connection between gut health and overall well-being.

Market Segmentation

Segmentation by product:

FOS (fructo-oligosaccharide)

Inulin

MOS (mannan-oligosaccharide)

GOS (galacto-oligosaccharides)

Segmentation by application:

Food & Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Animal Feed

Infant Formula

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Cargill Inc.

Kraft Foods Group, Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Beneo GmbH

Bright Food (Group) Corporation Limited

Beneo-Orafti SA

Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA

GTC Nutrition LLC

Clasado Ltd.

Solvay Pharmaceuticals SA

Major Key Contents Covered in Prebiotics Market:

– > Introduction of Prebiotics with development and status.

– > Manufacturing Technology of Prebiotics with analysis and trends.

– > Analysis of Global Prebiotics market Key Manufacturers with Company Profile, Product info, Production info and Contact info.

– > Analysis of Global and Chinese Prebiotics market Capacity, Production, Production Value, Cost and Profit

– > Analysis Prebiotics Market with cost profit market shares offer demands import and export.

– > Prebiotics market Analysis with Market Status and Market Competition by Companies and Countries.

– > 2019-2025 Market Forecast of Global Prebiotics Market with Cost, Profit, Market Shares, Supply, Demands, Import and Export.

– > Trending factors influencing the market shares of APAC, Europe, North America, and ROW?

– > Prebiotics Market Analysis of Industry Chain Structure, Upstream Raw Materials, Downstream Industry.

Prebiotics Market Trends:

The prebiotics market, driven by the growing awareness of gut health, is experiencing trends such as:

Functional Foods: Prebiotics are increasingly used in functional foods and beverages, including yogurt, cereals, and dietary supplements.

Synbiotics: The combination of prebiotics with probiotics (synbiotics) for enhanced gut health is gaining popularity.

Plant-Based Prebiotics: Rising demand for plant-based prebiotics, including inulin from chicory root and resistant starch from legumes.

Microbiome Research: Ongoing scientific research into the gut microbiome is influencing the development of new prebiotic formulations.

Health and Wellness: Growing consumer interest in digestive health is driving the inclusion of prebiotics in a wide range of products.

