Crane flips over at Taipei construction site, operator injured

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A crane flipped over at a construction site in Taipei City on Thursday (Sept. 7), temporarily trapping the operator, whose arm was injured.

At 8:29 a.m. on Thursday, the Taipei City Fire Department received a report that a crane had overturned at a construction site located at the former Core Pacific City shopping center at Bade Road, Section 4, per Liberty Times. The 30-year-old crane operator became trapped inside, but firefighters who arrived at the scene were able to successfully free him from the wreckage.

However, the operator suffered severe fractures in his left arm during the accident. He was conscious when rescued by the firefighters and did not appear to have life-threatening injuries.

After being extricated from the crane, he was able to walk to an ambulance to receive medical treatment. Police are currently investigating the cause of the accident.

Core Pacific Development Corporation stated it deeply regrets the incident and has instructed the construction company conducting the project to prioritize labor safety and ensure proper care for the injured worker. The firm added that it instructed the contractor to carry out a thorough review of the construction site's safety measures.

The Taipei City Department of Labor stated that if an investigation finds that overloading was the cause of the accident, the employer will be fined between NT$30,000 (US$936) and NT$300,000 for breaching the Occupational Safety and Health Act (職業安全衛生法), reported CNA.