Taiwan protests Cambodia's acceptance of 'one China' principle

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Wednesday (Sept. 6) condemned Cambodia’s decision to continue abiding by the "one China" principle.

Hun Manet, Cambodia’s new prime minister, agreed that Taiwan, Xinjiang, and Hong Kong are all China's internal affairs during a meeting with the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) International Liaison Department head Liu Jianchao (劉建超) on Sunday (Sept. 3). In response, MOFA said it “strongly protests” Beijing's repeated use of meetings with foreign leaders as opportunities to reiterate its "one China" principle and unilaterally claim Taiwan as its territory, per a foreign ministry statement.

Taiwan is a sovereign and independent country, the ministry said, adding that China has never governed Taiwan. “This is an undeniable fact and current reality,” it said.

Taiwan and Cambodia should focus on mutually beneficial economic and trade cooperation to expand bilateral relations and enhance the well-being of both peoples, MOFA said. It expressed hope that Hun would renounce what it called ideological and outdated policies, refrain from conforming to China's “malicious denial” of Taiwan's sovereignty, and adopt a practical and open attitude.

MOFA reaffirmed that Taiwan will not succumb to pressure from China. “Taiwan will uphold the values of freedom and democracy, and actively collaborate with like-minded countries to counter the expansion of authoritarianism and contribute to regional peace and stability,” it said.