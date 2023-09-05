Ukraine: Back to school in a warzone

Summer vacation has ended in Ukraine and children are back to school. Near the front lines, classes are frequently held online or in hybrid sessions. ...
Summer vacation has ended in Ukraine and children are back to school. Near the front lines, classes are frequently held online or in hybrid sessions. In Kharkiv, authorities have made an effort to create safe classrooms in subway stations, where children can learn in a protected environment. This teacher is escorting a student to her underground classroom.