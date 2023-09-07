OSG Transforms Shipping Containers Into Eco-friendly Bus Shelters with Toilet Amenities

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 7 September 2023 - Singapore-based shipping container supplier, OSG Containers, has successfully engineered shipping containers into self-powering bus shelters that are each equipped with toilet amenities.





The first-of-its-kind container solution allows seaport operators who are working in the remote areas to gain access to toilet amenities and wait for buses to fetch them back at the end of the day. The container roofing is modified with recessed solar panel systems in the event the container needs to be shifted by a gantry crane to make space for stevedoring activities.





OSG Containers has since delivered four such containers till date. These containers have collectively produced 1,285.20 kWh of clean energy and efficiently managed 2,270.70 m3 of wastewater in a span of 2 years. This initiative has a positive impact on approximately 18,360 workers.





Adam Aw, Sales Director at OSG Containers and Modular, elaborated, "The wharf amenity containers ensures that port workers, who frequently experience shift changes, can enjoy the convenience of a comfortable shelter while waiting for transportation, irrespective of weather conditions."









The containers were nimble in addressing the wharf’s needs in the quickest way possible by eliminating the need for permanent structure and without posing any downtime to port activities. Its fabrication took place in OSG’s factory or else would have been tricky if the construction were to take place in such a highly restricted premise.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About OSG Containers and Modular Pte Ltd

OSG Containers and Modular Pte Ltd is a Singaporean shipping container provider founded in 2006. OSG Containers offers a comprehensive range of ISO shipping containers as well as temporary and mobile space solutions. Equipped with strong engineering and logistics expertise, OSG provides a one-stop shop for container and temporary space needs in Singapore.