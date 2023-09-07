Car crashes into Taipei FamilyMart

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A car running a red light crashed into a convenience store in Taipei City on Wednesday night (Sept. 6) after being struck by another car.

A man surnamed Wang (王) was driving through an intersection in Taipei City's Zhongshan District when the rear section of his car was struck by another vehicle, causing it to spin out of control and run into a FamilyMart, reported UDN. No one was injured, but police ruled that Wang had run a red light and caused the accident.

Police said the 34-year-old Wang was driving westward along Dehui Street at 8 p.m. when his vehicle was struck by an SUV driven by a 42-year-old man surnamed Chin (今) on Jinlin Road. Both vehicles, the storefront, and goods inside the store were damaged.



(Taipei City Police Department photo)

Police administered breathalyzer tests on both drivers and confirmed neither had alcohol in their systems. They said Wang ran a red light, but the exact cause of the accident still needs to be clarified.

The police said the case would be handled in accordance with the law based on whether Chin or the store owner filed a complaint.