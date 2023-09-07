Chubb Announces the Appointment of Jerry Ng as Division Head of Consumer and Bancassurance, and Eric Kwan as Both Division Head of Property & Casualty and Head of Independent Distribution Partners

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 7 September 2023 - Chubb today announced the appointment of two executives in its general insurance operation in Singapore. Effective immediately, Jerry Ng will move into the role of Division Head of Consumer and Bancassurance, and Eric Kwan will be both the Division Head of Property & Casualty (P&C) and Head of Independent Distribution Partners (IDP). Both executives will report to Hng Keng Yoong, Country President for Chubb in Singapore.



In addition to his current role as Division Head of Bancassurance, Mr. Ng will now also be responsible for Chubb Singapore's consumer business, comprising Accident & Health (A&H) and International Personal Lines (IPL). In this dual role, Mr. Ng will be responsible for the overall success of the consumer business and will focus on driving new partnerships and digital initiatives to support the division's growth objectives.



In his new role as Head of IDP, Mr. Kwan will assume overall responsibility for the company's distribution strategy and production via agency and local broker partners. He will retain his current responsibilities as Division Head of P&C and continue to leverage opportunities to optimise and elevate service delivery to Chubb's distribution partners.



"Jerry and Eric are proven leaders who have made substantial contributions to our business. Both have demonstrated their commitment to delivering superior underwriting and service excellence to our partners and customers, and are highly respected by their colleagues and peers," said Ms. Hng. "We have ambitious goals to expand our operations in Singapore and the appointment of these experienced leaders is a key step in achieving this."



Mr. Ng has more than 30 years of sales and marketing experience. Prior to joining Chubb in 2019, he was the Senior Vice President and Lead, Regional Bancassurance at a local insurance company in Singapore.



Mr. Kwan has close to 25 years of industry experience, during which he held several senior roles across various lines of business and key distribution channels. Prior to joining Chubb in 2019, he was the Head of P&C at a local insurance company in Singapore.



About Chubb Singapore

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurer. Chubb Insurance Singapore Limited, via acquisitions by its predecessor companies, has been present in Singapore since 1948. Chubb in Singapore provides underwriting and risk management expertise for all major classes of general insurance. The company's product offerings include Financial Lines, Casualty, Property, Marine, Industry Practices as well as Group insurance solutions for large corporates, multinationals, small and medium-sized businesses. In addition, to meet the evolving needs of consumers, it also offers a suite of tailored Accident & Health and Personal & Specialty insurance options through a multitude of distribution channels including bancassurance, independent distribution partners and affinity partnerships.



Over the years, Chubb in Singapore has established strong client relationships by delivering responsive service, developing innovative products and providing market leadership built on financial strength.



More information can be found at www.chubb.com/sg.

