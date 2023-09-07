Taiwan President Tsai lauds Eswatini's achievements on National Day

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) joined Eswatini King Mswati III in celebrating the African nation’s 55th National Day and the 55th anniversary of Taiwan-Eswatini diplomatic relations on Wednesday (Sept. 6).

Speaking at Somhlolo stadium, Tsai said both countries take pride in being important partners to each other, per a Presidential Office press release. The partnership of over 50 years reflects progress and development, she said.

As close allies, Taiwan and Eswatini share similar future goals, with a deep concern for the youth and education, Tsai said. The president said she was happy to see many Eswatini students at Taiwanese universities, pursuing various fields such as agriculture, education, management, and medicine.

She noted that many of these students return home after graduating to contribute to society and help nurture the next generation of professionals.

Tsai said gender equality and women's empowerment was also an issue of mutual concern. She acknowledged Eswatini Queen Mother Ntfombi’s efforts to enhance the economic empowerment of women in the country.

Taiwan and Eswatini signed an MOU on women's economic empowerment in 2019, aimed at helping women access the financial services they need.

Tsai also thanked Eswatini for supporting Taiwan's meaningful participation in international organizations. She mentioned that King Mswati III voiced support for Taiwan's participation in international organizations at the U.N. General Assembly last year.

The president wished for the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Taiwan and Eswatini to create a new milestone in bilateral ties.

Tsai arrived in Eswatini on Tuesday (Sept. 5) and oversaw the signing of three agreements on energy security cooperation, women’s empowerment, and establishing a sister city relationship between Kaohsiung and Eswatini’s capital, Mbabane.

The president will be in the nation from Sept. 5-8 to promote bilateral friendship and sustainable cooperation.