A US Open match was delayed when a spectator got medical attention during the first game

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. Open quarterfinal between Madison Keys and Marketa Vondrousova was delayed for about eight minutes in the first game Wednesday night when a spectator needed medical attention in the stands at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Keys was serving at deuce when action was halted. The chair umpire announced to the crowd that first-aid responders had been called. Tournament referee Jake Garner went out to check on the person, who was in the lower-level seats.

During the delay, Keys brought two fresh towels and a bottle of water to where the spectator was.

Eventually, the person was carried out and action resumed. The U.S. Tennis Association said it was determined that the fan had a prior medical condition, and the incident was not heat-related. The fan was taken for further observation on site and safely discharged.

The temperature approached 95 degrees Fahrenheit (35 Celsius) on Wednesday afternoon in Flushing Meadows.

Keys, the runner-up at the U.S. Open in 2017, beat Vondrousova 6-1, 6-4 to reach the semifinals.

