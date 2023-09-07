US Senator Chuck Schumer supports status quo on Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Wednesday (Sept. 6) said that the U.S. position on Taiwan remains unchanged.

Schumer’s remark comes after the Foreign Affairs Committee of the U.K.'s House of Commons recently referred to Taiwan as an "independent country" in an official report for the first time. However, Schumer said the U.S. will not follow suit, CNA reported.

The British report scrutinized the U.K. government's policy known as the "Tilt to the Indo-Pacific.” In the section focused on Taiwan's international status, it said Taiwan is already an independent country, formally recognized as the Republic of China.

It said that Taiwan meets all the criteria of a sovereign nation, including having a permanent population, a defined territory, a functioning government, and the ability to establish diplomatic relations with other countries. However, it emphasized that Taiwan lacks broader international recognition.

During a press conference held at the Capitol Building on Wednesday, Schumer was asked about the possibility of Congress, particularly the Senate, adopting a similar stance, to which he answered, "No."

While calling Taiwan a "country" is not uncommon in Congress, discussions related to Taiwanese independence remain sensitive, and lawmakers or bills rarely delve deeply into this subject. However, the simplicity of Schumer’s response belies the subtleties of U.S. policy on Taiwan, which are reflected in the Taiwan Relations Act.

The act, which came into force on April 10, 1979, allows de facto diplomatic relations between the U.S. and Taiwan with the American Institute in Taiwan acting as de facto U.S. embassy in the country.

The act requires the U.S. to “provide Taiwan with arms of a defensive character” and stipulates that when “the laws of the United States refer or relate to foreign countries, nations, states, governments, or similar entities, such terms shall include and such laws shall apply with such respect to Taiwan”.

The longstanding official policy of the U.S. government has been to "not support" Taiwanese independence. However, in recent years, there have been occasional instances where U.S. officials, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, have referred to Taiwan as a "country."

Support for Taiwan has increased among U.S. lawmakers on both sides of the aisle. The Senate Foreign Relations Committee passed the Taiwan Policy Act of 2022, which enhanced military support for Taiwan by 17-5 votes.