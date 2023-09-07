Ravens' JK Dobbins, Dolphins' Tyreek Hill among best bets to score in Week 1 of NFL season

It’s the first week of the regular season, and though there are a lot of fantasy questions yet to be answered, there are few doubts about who the best bets to score this week are. These are your best Week 1 TD options.

___

Running Back

JK DOBBINS, RAVENS

Dobbins is now “100% healthy” according to coach John Harbaugh. The main running back in a revamped offense that should take some pressure off the running game, Dobbins is primed to thrive in Week 1, facing a Texans team that is stifling against the pass, the fourth-worst matchup according to our proprietary matchup tool, but the third-best matchup for opposing RBs. Dobbins managed to find the end zone nine times last season, and chances are he comes out of this matchup with at least one.

JOE MIXON, BENGALS

Mixon had nine total TDs last season in 14 games and things are looking up for him in Week 1 against a Browns defense that is ranked high in all facets except for their run defense, which we have as the 12th-best matchup for opposing RBs coming into the season. Mixon usually stays in during goal-line situations.

JAVONTE WILLIAMS, BRONCOS

What a difference an offseason makes. Less than a year ago, Williams tore his ACL, ending his season. Williams is poised to start the season as the team's lead back. Facing a Raiders front that’s the fourth-best matchup for opposing running backs entering the season, Williams, who scored total seven TDs as a rookie in 2021 in a committee backfield, could to enter the 2023 season with a strong opener.

___

Wide Receiver

TYREEK HILL, DOLPHINS

Hill had 1,710 yards and eight total TDs last season. This season, Miami is once again set to continue its run on opposing defenses. In Week 1, Hill faces a Chargers secondary that is our seventh-best matchup for opposing WRs in what should be a high-scoring matchup with Justin Herbert. He’ll be especially integral in this game, as WR Jaylen Waddle has been dealing with an abdominal injury.

TYLER LOCKETT, SEAHAWKS

Sometimes overlooked by defenses, in comparison to his teammate DK Metcalf, Lockett manages to squeak through spaces in the coverage. Lockett outscored Metcalf in TDs (nine to six) with QB Geno Smith leading the offense in 2022. Metcalf could find little trouble finding the end zone versus a Rams defense that is the absolute best matchup for opposing WRs and QBs to enter the season.

AMARI COOPER, BROWNS

QB Deshaun Watson was rusty after returning from his suspension last season. If Watson has a bounce-back season, Amari Cooper would be a big reason why. Tied for fourth in WR receiving TDs (nine) in 2022, Cooper was Watson’s favorite option, and that looks to continue in 2023. They’ll go up against a Bengals secondary this week that is the ninth-best matchup for WRs coming into the season. They’re also the second-worst matchup for opposing RBs, so through the air is definitely the path of least resistance. Stay faithful and ride Cooper into the end zone and ultimately, fantasy dominance.

___

This column was provided to The Associated Press by RosterWatch, www.rosterwatch.com.