First Phosphate Corp. Receives Successful Results for the Pilot Production of Merchant Grade Phosphoric Acid (MGA) from Its Phosphate Concentrate

Saguenay, Quebec - Newsfile Corp. - September 6, 2023 - First Phosphate Corp. ("First Phosphate" or the "Company") (CSE PHOS) (OTC: FRSPF) (FSE: KD0) is pleased to announce that the Central Prayon Process has successfully transformed its apatite concentrate to a high quality Merchant Grade Phosphoric Acid ("MGA").



As previously announced on June 19, 2023, a 900 kilogram sample of apatite concentrate was produced at the First Phosphate pilot plant facilities at SGS Québec and was sent to the facilities of Prayon Technologies SA ("Prayon") in Belgium for testing its suitability for the production of battery-grade purified phosphoric acid ("PPA").



Prayon has begun assessing product quality and process feasibility through pilot testing of the First Phosphate rock concentrate to determine the optimal process parameters for MGA production.



The first initial report on the pilot testing for the production of MGA has been completed. The final report with any additional comments on the MGA production testing as well as details on the PPA production testing through membrane purification (next step) is expected to be available as planned during Q4 2023.



The main results of the MGA tests are summarized below:





The phosphate rock concentrate can be considered a high-grade igneous rock with about 40.6% P2O5 content. The general impurity content is low, especially chlorine (~630 ppm) compared to other rock concentrates mined from the same region.

Further grinding of the phosphate rock is not required.

The operation of the pilot plant using this phosphate rock was stable and quite easily operable in the CPP process route.

Efficiency (P2O5 recovery of the attack filtration global process) at the pilot unit is high and above 99%. The total phosphate content found in the gypsum produced is low at less than 0.2% on average. Overall plant sizing, including the two filters, will be relatively compact due to the good results obtained.

MGA quality (54% P2O5) can be easily attained from the weak acid produced.

The sulfuric specific consumption per ton P2O5 is 2.4 tons as well as 100% H2SO4 and 3.5 tons of process water. The quantity of calcium sulfate generated by the process is 3.5 tons hemihydrate per ton of P2O5 produced.

The impact of the CPP process route on the environment is low compared to other phosphoric acid processes as it requires less water for the production of a minimum 34% P2O5 weak phosphoric acid. Clean, low impurity, low moisture calcium sulphate is also generated by the process. The calcium sulphate is of a quality that can be used as plaster in housing and building construction or in concrete mixes for construction.

Based on its phosphate content, the phosphate rock can be considered as a high-grade rock with about 40.6% P2O5 content and very few impurities.

The CaO/P2O5 ratio gives an idea of sulfuric acid consumption and the quality of gypsum generated by the process. Generally, the higher the CaO/P2O5 ratio, the higher the consumption of sulfuric acid required as all the calcium will react with sulfate to produce calcium sulphate. In this case, this ratio of 1.35 is low compared to sedimentary rocks at CaO/P2O5 ratio of approximately 1.60. Consequently, the quantity of gypsum generated by the process will be reduced, and what will be produced can be sold into the construction industry due to its high purity.

Based on the results of the phosphate blend analysis, the rock reactivity should be low and little amount of foam can be expected during the rock acidulation process.

The MER (Minor Element) ratio compares the amount of iron, aluminium, and magnesium oxides to P2O5 content. These unwanted elements usually end up in the acid. The 0.042 MER ratio of this rock can be considered as low content for a phosphate rock. Fewer unwanted byproducts will be produced during the phosphoric acid purification process and phosphate-based salts of higher quality can be produced from this MGA.

The chlorine content in this phosphate rock is acceptable around 100-700 ppm, which limits the investment cost for special material (low potential corrosion is expected).

The Company will provide details on the full final report including details on the full MGA and PPA testing as soon as available from Prayon and as scheduled for Q4 2023.To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:The scientific and technical disclosure for First Phosphate included in this news release have been reviewed and approved by Gilles Laverdière, P.Geo. Mr. Laverdière is Geologist and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and has and verified the data disclosed in this news release.First Phosphate is a mineral development company fully dedicated to extracting and purifying phosphate for the production of cathode active material for the Lithium Iron Phosphate ("LFP") battery industry. First Phosphate is committed to producing at high purity level, in responsible manner and with low anticipated carbon footprint. First Phosphate plans to vertically integrate from mine source directly into the supply chains of major North American LFP battery producers that require battery grade LFP cathode active material emanating from a consistent and secure supply source. First Phosphate holds over 1,500 sq. km of royalty-free district-scale land claims in the Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean Region of Quebec, Canada that it is actively developing. First Phosphate properties consist of rare anorthosite igneous phosphate rock that generally yields high purity phosphate material devoid of high concentrations of harmful elements.Headquartered in Belgium, Prayon is a world-leading phosphate research, development and production company. Prayon has 1,400 employees and over 140 years of business experience. The Prayon Group has production sites in Belgium, France, Switzerland and the United States, research and development sites in Belgium and a testing and validation facility in Bulgaria (Technophos). OCP and Wallonie Entreprendre (WE) are Prayon's two shareholders. OCP is the Moroccan state-owned phosphate rock miner, phosphoric acid manufacturer and fertilizer producer. OCP operations span five continents throughout the value chain, from mining and manufacturing to education and community development. WE is a public sector private-equity group that aims to accelerate the growth and transformation of Walloon businesses for the benefit of economic development and employment in Wallonia, Belgium.Bennett Kurtz, CAOTel: +1 (416) 200-0657Investor Relations: investor@firstphosphate.com Media Relations: media@firstphosphate.com Website: www.FirstPhosphate.com Twitter: https://twitter.com/FirstPhosphate LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/first-phosphate -30-

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About First Phosphate Corp.