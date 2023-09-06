Taiwan inks agreement to build oil tank for Eswatini

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan will build an oil tank for its only African ally, Eswatini, according to an agreement signed between the two sides on Tuesday (Sept. 5).

The agreement comes as President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) makes an in-country visit to the small African nation which is ruled as an absolute monarchy by King Mswati III, who received Tsai as she arrived in the country on Tuesday. Tsai wrote on social media that the trip was “off to a productive start,” and that three bilateral agreements had already been signed.

Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said Taiwanese company Overseas Investment & Development Corp. (OIDC) has been contracted to build the oil tank, per CNA, though no further details were provided. The agreement was signed between ODIC general manager Jeff Chung (鍾家富) and the state-owned Eswatini National Petroleum Company’s (ENPC) chief executive Nhlanhla Dlamini.

According to the ENPC, Eswatini is vulnerable to external price shocks which have disrupted the oil supply in the past. The country currently uses a government fund (paid for via a fuel levy) to respond to price shocks and is building more oil reserve facilities.

The other two agreements signed provide Taiwanese loans to women entrepreneurs in Eswatini, and establish a sister city relationship between Kaohsiung and Mbabane, Eswatini’s capital. Minister Wang said the financing agreement is an extension to a program launched in 2020 that has helped 5,000 Eswatini women in business and training programs.

Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) is also in Eswatini for the trip and signed the sister city agreement with his Eswatini counterpart Vusi Tembe. Chen said Kaohsiung would share its experience in promoting ICT industries and facilitating the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises.

King Mswati III thanked Taiwan for its continued support of Eswatini's development and said the three agreements marked an important step in the bilateral partnership.