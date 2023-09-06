US top diplomat Blinken makes surprise visit to Kyiv

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday made an unannounced visit to Kyiv, where he is expected to announce a new aid package worth more than $1 billion (€930 million).

The Reuters news agency cited a senior State Department official as saying Blinken's visit to Ukraine would last two days, making it the first overnight trip since Russia launched the war in February 2022.

Visit comes amid reports of Russian airstrikes

Blinken's visit came hours after reports that Russia had launched its first missile attack on the capital in a week.

While there were no reports of deaths or injuries in the capital, regional officials said one civilian was killed and port infrastructure was damaged in airstrikes in the southern region of Odesa.

Shortly after arriving in Kyiv, Blinken placed a wreath at the Berkovetske cemetery in commemoration of Ukrainian military personnel killed while defending the country.

"We want to make sure that Ukraine has what it needs, not only to succeed in the counteroffensive but has what it needs for the long-

term, to make sure that it has a strong deterrent," Blinken said during the visit.

"We're also determined to continue to work with our partners as they build and rebuild a strong economy, strong democracy," Blinken said.

DW's Max Zander said the visit comes at a critical time for Ukraine as the fight against Russia's invasion grinds on.

"We cannot underestimate the symbolic value of this visit. This is more than 550 into the war, the Ukrainians are tired of fighting this war but the allies are also affected by it," Zander said from Kyiv, and added that the visit was "likely also about showing the Ukrainians, that Ukraine's biggest donor, the biggest supporter when it comes to military aid, is still on its side."

Blinken to meet Ukraine's top three

Washington's top diplomat is expected to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba for talks on the current counteroffensive and efforts to rebuild the country.

The United States has invested more than $43.8 billion in security assistance in Ukraine’s sovereignty, including more than $43.1 billion since Russia’s full-scale invasion, according to State Department figures.

Blinken previously visited Ukraine in April 2022 — together with Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin — and September 2022.

Before Wednesday, there had been no mention of the trip from his department, and it comes as Ukraine's Parliament gets set to approve the appointment of a new defense minister after Oleksii Reznikov was dismissed over the weekend.

Ukraine's Parliament voted to confirm former lawmaker Rustem Umerov as his successor on Wednesday. "Parliament approved Rustem Umerov as the defense minister of Ukraine," senior lawmaker Yaroslav Zheleznyak said on social media.

Moscow Reacts

The Kremlin, meanwhile, has commented on Blinken's visit, saying it is a clear indication that Washington intends on funding Kyiv "until the last Ukrainian."

"We have heard repeated statements that they (the Americans) intend to continue to help Kyiv for as long as it takes," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"In other words, they are going to continue to support Ukraine in a state of war and to wage this war to the last Ukrainian, sparing no money for this. That's how we perceive it, we know it. It's not going to affect the course of the special military operation," Peskov said, using Russia's terminology to characterize the invasion of Ukraine.

