Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Typhoons push Taiwan's inflation up to 2.52% in August

DGBAS says CPI at highest level in 7 months

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/09/06 19:14
Typhoons forced up the price of vegetables, contributing to higher inflation in August. 

Typhoons forced up the price of vegetables, contributing to higher inflation in August.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Due to recent typhoons, Taiwan’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) reached 2.52% in August, the highest in seven months, the government said on Wednesday (Sept. 6).

The onslaught of several typhoons in the past month forced up the price of food, said the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS). Average food prices were 3.46% higher than they were during the same period in 2022, with the storms affecting the prices of vegetables and fruit, while the higher cost of animal feed forced up meat prices, per CNA.

Prices should return to normal after typhoon season, but since Taiwan had just been hit by Typhoon Haikui, inflation in September is likely to remain high, according to the DGBAS. Following the summer, prices for services related to travel and holidays are expected to fall, leading to overall optimism that inflation is not going to rise further in the long term, the report said.
inflation
consumer price index
CPI
food prices
typhoons
typhoons in Taiwan
vegetable price
DGBAS

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan experts recommend minimum wage hike of at least 2%
Taiwan experts recommend minimum wage hike of at least 2%
2023/08/23 15:49
Taiwan sees consensus about minimum wage hike for 2024
Taiwan sees consensus about minimum wage hike for 2024
2023/08/22 15:30
Income of Taiwan youths hits new high in 2022, but some question figures
Income of Taiwan youths hits new high in 2022, but some question figures
2023/08/22 09:54
TTL raises price of Taiwan Beer and cigarettes
TTL raises price of Taiwan Beer and cigarettes
2023/08/09 17:36
Taiwan issues sea warning for Typhoon Khanun, now 650km east of Taipei
Taiwan issues sea warning for Typhoon Khanun, now 650km east of Taipei
2023/08/01 21:14